DEVILDRIVER: il bassista Diego Ibarra lascia la band

|
Attraverso i propri canali social, il bassista dei DevilDriver Diego Ibarra ha annunciato di aver lasciato il gruppo dopo esserne entrato nel 2016. Non sono stati spiegati ulteriori motivi di questa scelta.
Qui di seguito il comunicato del musicista:
Hey everyone I just wanted to let you know I have officially parted ways with Devildriver it was an honor to play with some of the most talented musicians thus far in my career. I wish Devildriver the best and look forward to what the future holds and new musical chapters.
Rimaniamo in attesa del sostituto.