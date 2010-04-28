LILLIAN AXE: il nuovo ''From Womb to Tomb'' esce in agosto, ecco i dettagli

|
Gli statunitensi Lillian Axe publicheranno il 19 agosto 2022 il loro nuovo album, From Womb to Tomb, tramite l'etichetta Global Rock Records.
Questo il sentito commento del chitarrista e compositore Steve Blaze:
“I ask one thing: listen from the start to finish in solitude, with no distractions, as if you are reading a book or watching a movie. It is not a collection of sixteen individual, nonrelated pieces. But instead, it is a complete work of highs and lows, colors and shades, and emotional fluctuations. It will take you through the light of our greatness and the darkness of our failures. The band performed with beautiful power and grace, and I feel it is our best achievement to date.”
Di seguito è riportata la tracklist:
1. Breathe
2. I Am Beyond
3. Neverending Me (Dempsey's Kick)
4. A
5. The Golden Dragon
6. Piercing the Veil
7. Migrating North
8. No Problem
9. Dance of the Maggots
10. Fall of the Human Condition
11. The Great Deception
12. Endless Green Fields
13. Feelings of Absinthe
14. Finally, Clarity
15. From the Mountaintops
16. Ascension