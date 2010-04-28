     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

19/07/22
EXCALIBUR
Volando Hacia el Infierno

22/07/22
LESSMANN/VOSS
Rock Is Our Religion

22/07/22
WAKE
Thought From Descent

22/07/22
ARTNAT
The Mirror Effect [Reissue]

22/07/22
SCAR FOR LIFE
Sociophobia

22/07/22
SHE BITES
Super Hero

22/07/22
PANZERFAUST
The Suns of Perdition Chapter III: The Astral Drain

22/07/22
DREAMTIDE
Drama Dust Dream

22/07/22
KARL SANDERS
Saurian Apocalypse

22/07/22
ZZ TOP
Raw

CONCERTI

19/07/22
TESTAMENT + EXODUS + DEATH ANGEL + HEATHEN
ROCK IN ROMA - ROMA

22/07/22
ROMETAL 2022 - GIORNO 5
MAMMUT LIVE CLUB - ROMA

23/07/22
CRO-MAGS
CUEVA ROCK - CAGLIARI

23/07/22
ROMETAL 2022 - GIORNO 6
MAMMUT LIVE CLUB - ROMA

25/07/22
STEVE HACKETT
PIAZZA SANTISSIMA ANNUNZIATA - FIRENZE

26/07/22
SLIPKNOT
CASTELLO SCAGLIERO - VILLAFRANCA (VR)

26/07/22
STEVE HACKETT
PIAZZA CASTELLO - UDINE

26/07/22
CRO-MAGS
MAGAZZINO SUL Pò - TORINO

26/07/22
EVOKEN + SHORES OF NULL + (ECHO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

27/07/22
CRO-MAGS
MU LIVE CLUB - PARMA
LILLIAN AXE: il nuovo ''From Womb to Tomb'' esce in agosto, ecco i dettagli
18/07/2022 - 12:07 (20 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/07/2022 - 12:07
LILLIAN AXE: il nuovo ''From Womb to Tomb'' esce in agosto, ecco i dettagli
19/01/2012 - 23:55
LILLIAN AXE: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
05/01/2012 - 11:32
LILLIAN AXE: la tracklist del nuovo disco
08/12/2011 - 12:52
LILLIAN AXE: firmano per AFM Records
10/03/2011 - 18:08
LILLIAN AXE: annunciato il nuovo cantante
17/12/2010 - 08:42
LILLIAN AXE: a gennaio l'annuncio sul nuovo cantante
04/10/2010 - 19:42
LILLIAN AXE: fuori Ronny Munroe!
23/06/2010 - 13:59
LILLIAN AXE: Ronny Munroe è il nuovo cantante
03/06/2010 - 14:04
LILLIAN AXE: il nuovo disco è pronto
28/04/2010 - 19:23
LILLIAN AXE: iniziano le registrazioni del nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
18/07/2022 - 11:59
JUNCTION 28: la clip di ''Exist / Forget'' dall'EP di debutto
18/07/2022 - 11:06
FIUME NERO: in agosto l'edizione fisica del nuovo album ''Lovecraft Cap II''
18/07/2022 - 10:55
MORBUS GRAVE: a settembre il debutto con ''Lurking into Absurdity''
18/07/2022 - 10:51
BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE: disponibile il singolo ''The Remnant''
18/07/2022 - 10:43
HELIKON: nuovo chitarrista e in studio per il nuovo album
18/07/2022 - 10:36
DEVILDRIVER: il bassista Diego Ibarra lascia la band
17/07/2022 - 09:00
MARIUSZ LEWANDOWSKI: è deceduto l'autore delle copertine di Bell Witch, Psycroptic e Mizmor
17/07/2022 - 00:27
ANTHEA: ‘‘Empyrean’’ è il secondo singolo da ‘‘Tales Untold’’
17/07/2022 - 00:26
KALEDON: online ‘‘The Eye of the Storm’’ dal disco in arrivo a settembre
17/07/2022 - 00:26
SICK N` BEAUTIFUL: ecco la clip di ‘‘Tonight We Go to War’’
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     