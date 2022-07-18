LUNARIAN: i dettagli e il primo singolo del disco di debutto, ''Burn the Beauty''

|
I Lunarian pubblicheranno il proprio album d'esordio, Burn the Beauty, il prossimo 9 settembre 2022, tramite Frontiers Music Srl.
La band vede alla voce la cantante spagnola Ailyn, già al lavoro con Sirenia, Trail of Tears, Her Chariot Awaits e gli Heart Healer di Magnus Karlsson.
Di seguito la tracklist del disco:
1. Don't Wait Until I'm Gone
2. Dream Catcher
3. Embrace
4. Bleeding Out
5. Embers
6. Burn the Beauty
7. Endless Sleep
8. Invincible
9. Never Ending Circle
10. Scarlet
11. Sacrifice
Il primo singolo tratto dalla pubblicazione, Dream Catcher, è ascoltabile qui sotto: