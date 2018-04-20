ABHOR: annunciano il nuovo album ''Sex Sex Sex (Ceremonia Daemonis Antichristi)'', ascolta un brano

|
I blackster nostrani Abhor torneranno sul mercato con il loro nuovo album Sex Sex Sex (Ceremonia Daemonis Antichristi), la cui pubblicazione è prevista per il prossimo 23 settembre tramite Iron Bonehead Productions.
A lato è disponibile l'artwork mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. The Curse Of The Twins
02. Ceremonia Daemonis Anticristi
03. At the Edge Of The Circle
04. Ode To The Snake
05. Ritual Satanism
06. Evil Mentor
07. Beelzebuth [Mystifier cover]
08. October 31st, 2010
09. The Call
10. Violent Coven
Inoltre è disponibile l'audio della traccia Evil Mentor.