STRYPER: ''See No Evil, Hear No Evil'' è il secondo singolo del nuovo album

Il gruppo christian metal Stryper ha pubblicato il singolo See No Evil, Hear No Evil. La canzone apparirà nel loro prossimo disco in studio, previsto per la fine dell'anno, per la Frontiers Music Srl.
L'album è stato è stato prodotto dal cantante chitarrista Michael Sweet presso gli SpiritHouse Recording Studios di Northampton, Massachusetts.
Queste le parole di Michael Sweet:
Although we have faced many obstacles over the past few years, we were somehow able to rise above everything that stood in our way and deliver (what I believe to be) our strongest release to date.
Il primo singolo dell'album Rise To The Call ha ricevuto ottimi riscontri da parte di pubblico e stampa. Nonostante le difficoltà riscontrate durante la lavorazione dell'album, la band promette l'uscita di un ottimo disco.
Our new album encompasses everything that defines who we are: faith, guitar power, melodies and harmonies, consistency and longevity.
We still have so much left to say musically and lyrically and this album showcases that. We couldn't do it without the fans worldwide. Those who have stood by us through it all, for almost 40 years!