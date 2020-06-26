     
 
22/07/22
DREAMTIDE
Drama Dust Dream

22/07/22
SCAR FOR LIFE
Sociophobia

22/07/22
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT
Spirit Of Ecstasy

22/07/22
LESSMANN/VOSS
Rock Is Our Religion

22/07/22
WAKE
Thought From Descent

22/07/22
SHE BITES
Super Hero

22/07/22
ZZ TOP
Raw

22/07/22
ARTNAT
The Mirror Effect [Reissue]

22/07/22
PANZERFAUST
The Suns of Perdition Chapter III: The Astral Drain

22/07/22
KARL SANDERS
Saurian Apocalypse

CONCERTI

22/07/22
ROMETAL 2022 - GIORNO 5
MAMMUT LIVE CLUB - ROMA

23/07/22
CRO-MAGS
CUEVA ROCK - CAGLIARI

23/07/22
ROMETAL 2022 - GIORNO 6
MAMMUT LIVE CLUB - ROMA

25/07/22
STEVE HACKETT
PIAZZA SANTISSIMA ANNUNZIATA - FIRENZE

26/07/22
SLIPKNOT
CASTELLO SCAGLIERO - VILLAFRANCA (VR)

26/07/22
STEVE HACKETT
PIAZZA CASTELLO - UDINE

26/07/22
CRO-MAGS
MAGAZZINO SUL Pò - TORINO

26/07/22
EVOKEN + SHORES OF NULL + (ECHO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

27/07/22
CRO-MAGS
MU LIVE CLUB - PARMA

28/07/22
STEVE HACKETT
ARENA BENIAMINO GIGLI - PORTO RECANATI
STRYPER: ''See No Evil, Hear No Evil'' è il secondo singolo del nuovo album
21/07/2022 - 21:15 (29 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
21/07/2022 - 21:15
STRYPER: ''See No Evil, Hear No Evil'' è il secondo singolo del nuovo album
25/06/2022 - 00:00
STRYPER: ‘‘Rise to the Call’’ è il primo singolo dal seguito di ‘‘Even the Devil Believes’’
31/12/2021 - 10:29
STRYPER: a breve in studio di registrazione per il nuovo album
13/03/2021 - 00:08
STRYPER: rinnovano il contratto con Frontiers Records, al lavoro su un nuovo disco
19/12/2020 - 00:47
MICHAEL SWEET: ascolta la versione acustica di ‘‘Passion’’ degli Stryper
15/11/2020 - 00:25
MICHAEL SWEET: in arrivo nel 2021 ‘‘Reborn Again’’, versione solista di ‘‘Reborn’’ degli Stryper
05/10/2020 - 19:03
STRYPER: online il video di ''Divider'' dal nuovo disco
04/09/2020 - 16:21
STRYPER: guarda il video della nuova ‘‘Do Unto Others’’
31/07/2020 - 17:36
STRYPER: online il singolo ''Make Love Great Again''
26/06/2020 - 15:59
STRYPER: ecco il lyric video della nuova ''Blood from Above''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
21/07/2022 - 20:33
A DAY TO REMEMBER: Ecco il nuovo singolo ''Miracle''
21/07/2022 - 18:33
DAVID ELLEFSON: due date a settembre in Italia con Jeff Scott Soto
21/07/2022 - 17:04
HUMAN DECAY: Alessandro “Tama” Tamagnini lascia la band, annunciato il successore
21/07/2022 - 09:02
DESTRAGE: ascolta la nuova ''Italian Boi'' e le date del tour
21/07/2022 - 08:35
REVOCATION: una data in Italia con i Goatwhore
21/07/2022 - 08:29
PANOPTICON: pubblicano a sorpresa il nuovo EP ''The End Is Growing Near''
21/07/2022 - 08:25
WOLFHEART: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''King of the North''
21/07/2022 - 08:21
NICOLAS CAGE FIGHTER: ascolta il nuovo album ''The Bones That Grew From Pain''
21/07/2022 - 00:10
HALESTORM: guarda la clip di ''Wicked Ways''
21/07/2022 - 00:04
FANS OF THE DARK: ‘‘Suburbia’’ è il secondo album in studio degli svedesi
 
