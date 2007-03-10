DEEP PURPLE: annunciato l'addio di Steve Morse

Diversamente da quanto già annunciato in primavera (come riportato qui
) i Deep Purple
hanno purtroppo comunicato l'uscita definitiva dello storico chitarrista Steve Morse
, tramite un lungo post sulla pagina Facebook
.
Quello che sarebbe dovuto essere solo un periodo di pausa dalle scene per stare vicino alla moglie Janine
(affetta da un cancro al quarto stadio) si è quindi rivelato un addio, giunto dopo 28 anni di carriera nel leggendario combo inglese:Deep Purple announces that Steve Morse will be stepping back from the band, having been its guitarist for more than a quarter of a century.
Steve’s personal circumstances have made it impossible for him to commit to the band’s schedule throughout 2022 and beyond. A few months ago, Steve openly shared with the band´s fans the sad fact that his wife, Janine, is battling cancer and, in his own words, “I simply must be there with her.”
Al momento, a coprire il ruolo di Morse
resta confermato il nordirlandese Simon McBride
.
Come redazione esprimiamo la nostra vicinanza a Steve
, Janine
e famiglia e gli auguriamo il meglio.