XENTRIX: i dettagli del nuovo album “Seven Words”

I thrasher inglesi Xentrix hanno rivelato i dettagli del nuovo album Seven Words, in uscita per il 4 novembre sotto Listenable Records e mixato e masterizzato da Andy Sneap.
A fianco è possibile visualizzare l'artwork, opera di Dan Goldsworthy, mentre di seguito vi è la tracklist completa:
01. Behind The Walls Of Treachery
02. Seven Words
03. Spit Coin
04. The Alter of Nothing
05. Everybody Loves You When You’re Dead
06. Reckless With A Smile
07. Ghost Tape Number 10
08. My War
09. Kill And Protect
10. Anything But The Truth
11. Billion Dollar Babies (CD Exclusive Bonus Track)