THE FACELESS: James Dorton entra nella band

Tramite un post sulla pagina Instagram ufficiale
gli statunitensi The Faceless
hanno ufficialmente annunciato l'ingresso in formazione del cantante James Dorton
, già membro dei Black Crown Initiate
.
Di seguito il comunicato:We are thrilled to announce the one and only, James Dorton as our nee permanent frontman! You may know him from his previous band, Black Crown Initiate. I think I speak for all of us when I say that James is a monster and master of what he does and we are thrilled to have him in the band.