     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

29/07/22
KRISIUN
Mortem Solis

29/07/22
LOUDNESS
Sunburst

29/07/22
ARSEA
Order of Mantis

29/07/22
RYO OKUMOTO
The Myth of the Mostrophus

29/07/22
REEKING AURA
Blood and Bonemeal

29/07/22
RYO OKUMOTO
The Myth Of The Mostrophus

29/07/22
VOIVOD
Forgotten in Space - The Noise Records Years Deluxe Box-Set

29/07/22
BLACKTOOTHED
JULI

29/07/22
GATHERING OF KINGS
Enigmatic

02/08/22
FIUME NERO
Lovecraft Cap II

CONCERTI

28/07/22
STEVE HACKETT
ARENA BENIAMINO GIGLI - PORTO RECANATI

28/07/22
CRO-MAGS
TIKI TAKA - FRANCAVILLA AL MARE

30/07/22
STEVE HACKETT
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA - ROMA

30/07/22
CERNUNNOS ROCK FEST (Day one)
CAMPO SPORTIVO - SELLERO (BS)

30/07/22
BARDOMAGNO
I TRE SANTI DELLA SAGINA - BISCEGLIE (BT)

30/07/22
PEDENA ROCK 2022
PEDENA - MALEGNO (BS)

31/07/22
GOJIRA + ALIEN WEAPONRY + EMPLOYED TO SERVE
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

31/07/22
CERNUNNOS ROCK FEST (Day two)
CAMPO SPORTIVO - SELLERO (BS)

31/07/22
BARDOMAGNO
I TRE SANTI DELLA SAGINA - BISCEGLIE (BT)

01/08/22
STEVE HACKETT
TEATRO ANTICO - TAORMINA
AUTOPSY: a settembre il nuovo ''Morbidity Triumphant''
27/07/2022 - 23:36 (29 letture)

RECENSIONI
80
72
85
75
80
95
90
ARTICOLI
14/04/2014
Intervista
AUTOPSY
Seguendo l'emozione
17/09/2013
Intervista
AUTOPSY
Una chiacchierata con i Signori dell'Oscurità
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
27/07/2022 - 23:36
AUTOPSY: a settembre il nuovo ''Morbidity Triumphant''
14/02/2022 - 17:22
STATIC ABYSS: nuova band con membri di Autopsy
07/02/2022 - 21:36
EMBRYONIC AUTOPSY: ecco ''Cauterized Womb Impalement'' dal nuovo album
22/01/2022 - 18:06
EMBRYONIC AUTOPSY: uscirà a febbraio il nuovo album, ecco il primo singolo
06/01/2022 - 17:11
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: guarda il video di ''Two Towers''
13/12/2021 - 10:40
AUTOPSY: in studio per il nuovo disco
03/12/2021 - 17:30
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: il video di ''In Shadows'' dal nuovo album
01/11/2021 - 21:23
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: ''Pandora'' è il nuovo singolo
23/09/2021 - 18:38
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Oh What The Future Holds'', guarda un video
30/10/2020 - 09:42
AUTOPSY: disponibile il lyric video di ''Maggots in the Mirror'' dal nuovo live album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
27/07/2022 - 23:49
KING`S X: ascolta la nuova ''Give It Up'' dal prossimo album
27/07/2022 - 23:42
ORIANTHI: il nuovo album ''Rock Candy'' esce a ottobre, ascolta ''Light It Up''
26/07/2022 - 22:23
DEAD CITY RUINS: a settembre il disco ''Shockwave'', ecco il primo singolo
26/07/2022 - 22:15
LESSMANN/VOSS: guarda la clip di ''Sister Golden Hair''
26/07/2022 - 20:26
SMITH/KOTZEN: i dettagli del nuovo album “Better Days... And Nights”
26/07/2022 - 19:30
GAEREA: disponibile il video di un nuovo brano tratto da “Mirage”
26/07/2022 - 00:15
BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE: guarda il video di ''The Remnant''
26/07/2022 - 00:05
THE ERINYES: annunciano l'omonimo disco di debutto e pubblicano il singolo ''Betrayed''
26/07/2022 - 00:00
EPOCH OF CHIRALITY: accordo con WormholeDeath Records, a breve la ristampa del disco d’esordio
25/07/2022 - 23:02
DARTAGNAN: ecco ''Trink Meun Freund'' dal prossimo ''Felsenfest''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     