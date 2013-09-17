AUTOPSY: a settembre il nuovo ''Morbidity Triumphant''

|
I deathster Autopsy pubblicheranno Morbidity Triumphant, il loro nuovo album, il prossimo 30 settembre 2022 tramite Peaceville Records.
La copertina, curata da Wes Benscoter, è visibile a lato, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
01. Stab the Brain [03:15]
02. Final Frost [04:09]
03. The Voracious One [04:27]
04. Born in Blood [03:48]
05. Flesh Strewn Temple [04:01]
06. Tapestry of Scars [04:57]
07. Knife Slice, Axe Chop [02:49]
08. Skin by Skin [04:09]
09. Maggots in the Mirror [01:43]
10. Slaughterer of Souls [04:27]
11. Your Eyes Will Turn to Dust [03:41]
Di seguito è disponibile un teaser trailer dell'album: