29/07/22
KRISIUN
Mortem Solis

29/07/22
LOUDNESS
Sunburst

29/07/22
REEKING AURA
Blood and Bonemeal

29/07/22
RYO OKUMOTO
The Myth of the Mostrophus

29/07/22
VOIVOD
Forgotten in Space - The Noise Records Years Deluxe Box-Set

29/07/22
RYO OKUMOTO
The Myth Of The Mostrophus

29/07/22
ARSEA
Order of Mantis

29/07/22
GATHERING OF KINGS
Enigmatic

29/07/22
BLACKTOOTHED
JULI

02/08/22
FIUME NERO
Lovecraft Cap II

CONCERTI

28/07/22
STEVE HACKETT
ARENA BENIAMINO GIGLI - PORTO RECANATI

28/07/22
CRO-MAGS
TIKI TAKA - FRANCAVILLA AL MARE

30/07/22
STEVE HACKETT
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA - ROMA

30/07/22
CERNUNNOS ROCK FEST (Day one)
CAMPO SPORTIVO - SELLERO (BS)

30/07/22
BARDOMAGNO
I TRE SANTI DELLA SAGINA - BISCEGLIE (BT)

30/07/22
PEDENA ROCK 2022
PEDENA - MALEGNO (BS)

31/07/22
GOJIRA + ALIEN WEAPONRY + EMPLOYED TO SERVE
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

31/07/22
CERNUNNOS ROCK FEST (Day two)
CAMPO SPORTIVO - SELLERO (BS)

31/07/22
BARDOMAGNO
I TRE SANTI DELLA SAGINA - BISCEGLIE (BT)

01/08/22
STEVE HACKETT
TEATRO ANTICO - TAORMINA
GOATWHORE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Angels Hung from the Arches of Heaven''
28/07/2022 - 08:57 (33 letture)

81
ARTICOLI
09/12/2014
Live Report
DYING FETUS + GOATWHORE + MALEVOLENCE + FALLUJAH
Circolo Colony, Brescia - 03/12/2014
 
