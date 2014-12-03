GOATWHORE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Angels Hung from the Arches of Heaven''

La formazione death/thrash metal Goatwhore
ha diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo album Angels Hung from the Arches of Heaven
, la cui data di pubblicazione è fissata per il 7 ottobre tramite Metal Blade Records
. La release, prodotta da Jarrett Pritchard
, è stata mixata da Kurt Ballou
e masterizzata da Ted Jensen
.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre qui di seguito la tracklist e il video ufficiale di Born Of Satan's Flesh
.
1. Invocation 3
2. Born of Satan's Flesh
3. The Bestowal of Abomination
4. Angels Hung from the Arches of Heaven
5. Death from Above
6. Ruinous Liturgy
7. Victory Is the Lightning of Destruction
8. Voracious Blood Fixation
9. The Devil's Warlords
10. Weight of a Soulless Heart
11. Nihil
12. And I Was Delivered from the Wound of Perdition
Ricordiamo anche che la band farà da supporter all'unica data
dei Revocation
a Bologna.