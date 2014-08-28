BUSH: in ottobre il nuovo ''The Art of Survival'', ecco il primo singolo

|
I Bush pubblicheranno il prossimo 7 ottobre il loro nuovo album, The Art of Survival, tramite l'etichetta BMG.
Il primo singolo tratto dalla nuova fatica in studio è More Than Machines, ascoltabile in calce alla notizia.
A sinistra trovate la copertina dell'uscita, mentre di seguito è elencata la tracklist:
01. Heavy is the Ocean
02. Slow Me
03. More Than Machines
04. May Your Love Be Pure
05. Shark Bite
06. Human Sand
07. Kiss Me I'm Dead
08. Identity
09. Creatures of the Fire
10. Judas is a Riot
11. Gunfight
12. 1000 Years