THE DAMNED: in ottobre esce il live album ''A Night of a Thousand Vampires''

|
I The Damned pubblicheranno il prossimo 28 ottobre 2022 il nuovo disco dal vivo A Night of a Thousand Vampires tramite la tedesca earMUSIC.
La performance è stata registrata in occasione della data tenuta dalla band il 28 ottobre 2019 presso il prestigioso Palladium Theater di Londra.
La serata si segnala, tra le altre cose, per essere stata l'ultima occasione di vedere il batterista Andrew "Pinch" Pinching sul palco con la band britannica, il quale, dopo il concerto, avrebbe lasciato il gruppo dopo vent'anni di militanza.
Tornando ai dettagli dell'uscita, a lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. Beauty of the Beast
2. Wait for the Blackout
3. Plan 9 Channel 7
4. Standing on the Edge of Tomorrow
5. Grimly Fiendish
6. Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde
7. Absinthe
8. Under the Floor Again
9. I Just Can’t Be Happy Today
10. 13th Floor Vendetta
11. Eloise
12. People Are Strange
13. Curtain Call
14. Tightrope Walk
15. The Dog
16. Neat Neat Neat – Bela Lugosi’s Dead
17. Black Is the Night
Di seguito potete guardare il trailer di annuncio dell'album: