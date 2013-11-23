INCANTATION: pubblicano a sorpresa la raccolta ''Tricennial of Blasphemy''

|
In occasione dei trent'anni della band, i deathster Incantation hanno pubblicato, tramite Relapse Records, la raccolta di rarità e inediti Tricennial of Blasphemy. La release è già disponibile in streaming mentre per la versione fisica bisognerà aspettare il 7 ottobre.
A lato potete vedere la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Pest Savagery
02. Ordained by Night’s Will
25th Anniversary LP:
03. Obelisk Reflection
04. Nefarious Warriors
Decibel Magazine Flexi Series:
05. Degeneration
After Party Massacre OST:
06. Absolved In Blood
ScapeGoat 7”:
07. Scapegoat
08. Sacrificial Sanctification
Thieves Of The Cloth:
09. Thieves of the Cloth
10. Exiling Righteousness
Slayer Cover:
11. Hell Awaits
Diabolical Conquest Recording Session:
12. Horde of Bestial Flames
Legions of Iron & Steel Compilation:
13. Ethereal Misery
Incantation 1996 Promo:
14. Impending Diabolical Conquest
15. Forsaken Mourning of Angelic Anguish
16. Nocturnal Kingdom of Demonic Enlightenment
17. “Subjugation Divine
Relapse Corporate Death Compilation:
18. Emaciated Holy Figure
Deliverance of Horrific Prophecies 7”:
19. Deliverance of Horrific Prophecies
20. Profanation
Entrantment of Evil 7”:
21. Intro-Entrantment of Evil
22. Eternal Torture
23. Devoured Death
24. Unholy Massacre
Live in Lyss, Switzerland at Carnage Feast (9/27/2014):
25. Oath Of Armageddon (live)
26. Portal Consecration (live)
Live in Cleveland, OH at Peabody’s Night Club (11/21/2010):
27. Impending Diabolical Conquest (live)
Live in Montpellier, France at Secret Place (11/13/2013):
28. From Hollow Sands (live)
29. Iconoclasm of Catholicism (live)
Live in Cleveland, OH at Peabody’s Night Club (11/21/2010):
30. Absolved in Blood (live)
31. Lead to Desolation (live)