Kaleb Luebchow
02/08/22
FIUME NERO
Lovecraft Cap II

04/08/22
DYNAZTY
Final Advent

05/08/22
VANDEN PLAS
Live & Immortal

05/08/22
NORDIC UNION
Animalistic

05/08/22
SOULFLY
Totem

05/08/22
VANDEN PLAS
Live & Immortal

05/08/22
EINHERJER
Norse and Dangerous (Live​.​.​. From the Land of Legends)

05/08/22
PSYCROPTIC
Divine Council

05/08/22
ABADDON INCARNATE
The Wretched Sermon

05/08/22
TOXIK
Dis Morta

30/07/22
STEVE HACKETT
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA - ROMA

30/07/22
CERNUNNOS ROCK FEST (Day one)
CAMPO SPORTIVO - SELLERO (BS)

30/07/22
BARDOMAGNO
I TRE SANTI DELLA SAGINA - BISCEGLIE (BT)

30/07/22
PEDENA ROCK 2022
PEDENA - MALEGNO (BS)

31/07/22
GOJIRA + ALIEN WEAPONRY + EMPLOYED TO SERVE
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

31/07/22
CERNUNNOS ROCK FEST (Day two)
CAMPO SPORTIVO - SELLERO (BS)

31/07/22
BARDOMAGNO
I TRE SANTI DELLA SAGINA - BISCEGLIE (BT)

01/08/22
STEVE HACKETT
TEATRO ANTICO - TAORMINA

05/08/22
SUMMER METAL
AREA VERDE - LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

05/08/22
ROCK N'BEER 2022 DAY 1
TANCA DELL'IMPERIO - VALLEDORIA (SS)
WAR OF AGES: deceduto il batterista Kaleb Luebchow
30/07/2022 - 20:18 (15 letture)

30/07/2022 - 20:18
WAR OF AGES: deceduto il batterista Kaleb Luebchow
12/12/2017 - 09:58
WAR OF AGES: disponibile il video di ''Creator''
26/11/2017 - 10:07
WAR OF AGES: ascolta la nuova ''Buried Alive''
23/10/2014 - 17:36
WAR OF AGES: disponibile il nuovo video
03/08/2014 - 13:35
WAR OF AGES: online il nuovo video
08/05/2012 - 00:36
WAR OF AGES: il nuovo video è online
02/03/2012 - 23:40
WAR OF AGES: ad aprile il nuovo disco
04/08/2011 - 13:04
WAR OF AGES: ad ottobre in Italia
15/05/2010 - 13:13
WAR OF AGES: il video di 'Collapse'
