WAR OF AGES: deceduto il batterista Kaleb Luebchow

Apprendiamo purtroppo tramite un post
scritto dai familiari che Kaleb Luebchow
, batterista degli statunitensi War Of Ages
, è venuto a mancare il 27 luglio, per cause che al momento non sono state rese note.Dear family, friends, fellow musicians, and fans this is the hardest post a family can make. It is with deep sadness that we let you know our oldest son and brother, Kaleb Luebchow, passed away on Wednesday, July 27th, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. We miss him so much.Luebchow
era entrato a far parte del gruppo christian metalcore nel 2017, collaborando alle registrazioni di Alpha
(2017), Void
(2019) e l'EP Rhema
(2021).
Come redazione porgiamo le nostre sentite condoglianze alla band e ai familiari di Kaleb
.