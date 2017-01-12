HOUSE OF LORDS: a settembre esce il nuovo ''Saints and Sinners'', ascolta il primo singolo

|
Gli House of Lords hanno annunciato il loro undicesimo disco in studio, Saints and Sinners, in uscita il prossimo 16 settembre 2022 tramite l'etichetta Frontiers Music Srl.
L'album è stato prodotto dal leader della band, James Christian, con la collaborazione del tastierista Mark Mangold.
Di seguito è riportta la tracklist dell'uscita:
01. Saints and Sinners
02. House of the Lord
03. Take It All
04. Road Warrior
05. Mistress of the Dark
06. Avalanche
07. Roll Like Thunder
08. Razzle Dazzle
09. Dreamin It All
10. Takin My Heart Back
11. Angels Fallen
Il primo singolo tratto dalla pubblicazione, House of the Lord, è ascoltabile qui sotto: