DRAGONLAND: ascolta il secondo singolo da ''The Power of the Nightstar'', ''Flight from Destruction'

Gli svedesi Dragonland
pubblicheranno il prossimo 14 ottobre 2022 il loro sesto album, The Power of the Nightstar
, tramite l’etichetta AFM Records
.
La band ha finalmente svelato, in collaborazione con la casa disocgrafica, i dettagli del disco; di seguito riportiamo la tracklist, mentre a sinistra potete vedere la copertina dell'uscita.01 The Awakening
02 A Light in the Dark
03 Flight from Destruction
04 Through Galaxies Endless
05 The Scattering of Darkness
06 A Threat from Beyond the Shadows
07 Aphelion
08 Celestial Squadron
09 Resurrecting an Ancient Technology
10 The Power of the Nightstar
11 Final Hour
12 Journey's End
13 Oblivion
Il secondo singolo scelto per promuovere l'album, Flight from Destruction
, è ascoltabile in basso. A questo link
è invece disponibile il primo singolo, la titletrack The Power of the Nightstar
.