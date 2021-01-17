CHEZ KANE: ''I Just Want You'' è il secondo singolo dal nuovo album ''Powerzone''

|
La cantante inglese Chez Kane darà alle stampe, tramite Frontiers Music Srl, il suo prossimo disco in studio, Powerzone, in data 21 ottobre 2022.
Il secondo singolo scelto per anticipare l'uscita è I Just Want You, ascoltabile in basso.
A lato è disponibile la copertina dell'album, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. I Just Want You
2. (The Things We Do) When We’re Young In Love
3. Rock You Up
4. Love Gone Wild
5. Children of Tomorrow Gone
6. Powerzone
7. I’m Ready (For Your Love)
8. Nationwide
9. Streets of Gold
10. Guilty of Love