04/08/22
DYNAZTY
Final Advent

05/08/22
GENERATION RADIO
Generation Radio

05/08/22
VANDEN PLAS
Live & Immortal

05/08/22
NORDIC UNION
Animalistic

05/08/22
VANDEN PLAS
Live & Immortal

05/08/22
PSYCROPTIC
Divine Council

05/08/22
ABADDON INCARNATE
The Wretched Sermon

05/08/22
SOULFLY
Totem

05/08/22
EINHERJER
Norse and Dangerous (Live​.​.​. From the Land of Legends)

05/08/22
H.E.A.T
Force Majeure

CONCERTI

05/08/22
SUMMER METAL
AREA VERDE - LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

05/08/22
ROCK N'BEER 2022 DAY 1
TANCA DELL'IMPERIO - VALLEDORIA (SS)

06/08/22
SUMMER METAL
AREA VERDE - LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

06/08/22
ROCK N'BEER 2022 DAY 2
TANCA DELL'IMPERIO - VALLEDORIA (SS)

06/08/22
MUSICA FORTE FESTIVAL - Giorno 1
FORTEZZA VECCHIA - LIVORNO

07/08/22
SUMMER METAL
AREA VERDE - LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

07/08/22
ROCK N'BEER 2022 DAY 3
TANCA DELL'IMPERIO - VALLEDORIA (SS)

07/08/22
MUSICA FORTE FESTIVAL - Giorno 2
FORTEZZA VECCHIA - LIVORNO

08/08/22
NEBULA
BLAH BLAH - Torino

15/08/22
NEBULA
RADIO D'ONDA D'URTO FESTIVAL - BRESCIA
CITY OF CATERPILLAR: tornano con il nuovo ''Mystic Sisters''
03/08/2022 - 09:09 (37 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
ULTIME NOTIZIE
03/08/2022 - 12:23
ALTER BRIDGE: online il video ufficiale della nuova ''Silver Tongue''
03/08/2022 - 12:13
SEVERED HEADSHOP: ascolta l'EP di debutto ''The Fuckening''
03/08/2022 - 11:56
IMPLORE: tre date in Italia
03/08/2022 - 11:48
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT: in Italia per una data insieme ai Nero di Marte
03/08/2022 - 11:44
BENIGHTED: il chitarrista Fabien Desgardins lascia la band
03/08/2022 - 09:15
THE OFFERING: disponibile il videoclip ufficiale del nuovo singolo ''Wasp''
02/08/2022 - 12:53
TROUBLE: iniziate le registrazioni del nuovo disco in studio
02/08/2022 - 12:47
DEFYING PLAGUE: ascolta il singolo d'esordio ''Defy the Plague''
02/08/2022 - 12:10
FINGERNAILS: i dettagli dell'ultimo album ''The Last Scratch (40th Anniversary)''
02/08/2022 - 00:15
CHEZ KANE: ''I Just Want You'' è il secondo singolo dal nuovo album ''Powerzone''
 
