PROTEST THE HERO: il batterista Mike Ieradi lascia la band

Tramite post sulla pagina Facebook
i canadesi Protest The Hero
hanno annunciato l’uscita del batterista Mike Ieradi
, avvenuta in modo del tutto amichevole.
Al momento non è stato ancora trovato un successore dietro le pelli, ma il resto della band assicura che continueranno a esibirsi live e a scrivere nuova musica.Ieradi
era entrato in formazione all’inizio del tour di Volition
nel 2013 e ha collaborato alla stesura di Palimpsest
e dell’EP Pacific Myth
, ma qualcosa di suo sarà presente anche nel prossimo lavoro della band, i cui dettagli saranno resi noti più avanti.It’s with many emotions that we announce the departure of long time band mate and pal Mike Ieradi. Mike joined PTH in late 2013 as we were beginning to tour Volition. In addition to being a ripper on the kickers, Mike was a heavy-lifting writer on Pacific Myth and Palimpsest and you'll even hear his influence on what we release next. We wish him all the best as he pursues greener pastures.
Though we’ve yet to determine who will be filling his silly little drum shoes, PTH is planning to continue performing live and making new music in the not so distant future. More on that later.