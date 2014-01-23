     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Mike Ieradi
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

04/08/22
DYNAZTY
Final Advent

05/08/22
GENERATION RADIO
Generation Radio

05/08/22
VANDEN PLAS
Live & Immortal

05/08/22
NORDIC UNION
Animalistic

05/08/22
VANDEN PLAS
Live & Immortal

05/08/22
PSYCROPTIC
Divine Council

05/08/22
ABADDON INCARNATE
The Wretched Sermon

05/08/22
SOULFLY
Totem

05/08/22
EINHERJER
Norse and Dangerous (Live​.​.​. From the Land of Legends)

05/08/22
H.E.A.T
Force Majeure

CONCERTI

05/08/22
SUMMER METAL
AREA VERDE - LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

05/08/22
ROCK N'BEER 2022 DAY 1
TANCA DELL'IMPERIO - VALLEDORIA (SS)

06/08/22
SUMMER METAL
AREA VERDE - LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

06/08/22
ROCK N'BEER 2022 DAY 2
TANCA DELL'IMPERIO - VALLEDORIA (SS)

06/08/22
MUSICA FORTE FESTIVAL - Giorno 1
FORTEZZA VECCHIA - LIVORNO

07/08/22
SUMMER METAL
AREA VERDE - LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

07/08/22
ROCK N'BEER 2022 DAY 3
TANCA DELL'IMPERIO - VALLEDORIA (SS)

07/08/22
MUSICA FORTE FESTIVAL - Giorno 2
FORTEZZA VECCHIA - LIVORNO

08/08/22
NEBULA
BLAH BLAH - Torino

15/08/22
NEBULA
RADIO D'ONDA D'URTO FESTIVAL - BRESCIA
PROTEST THE HERO: il batterista Mike Ieradi lascia la band
03/08/2022 - 18:03 (52 letture)

RECENSIONI
80
89
80
75
79
78
ARTICOLI
10/12/2014
Live Report
PROTEST THE HERO + THE SAFETY FIRE + THE CONTORTIONIST + DESTRAGE
Traffic Live, Roma (RM), 07/12/2014
28/01/2014
Live Report
PROTEST THE HERO + TESSERACT + THE SAFETY FIRE + INTERVALS
Live Forum, Assago (MI), 23/01/2014
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
03/08/2022 - 18:03
PROTEST THE HERO: il batterista Mike Ieradi lascia la band
15/05/2020 - 00:05
PROTEST THE HERO: guarda il video del nuovo singolo ‘‘From The Sky’’
16/04/2020 - 20:39
PROTEST THE HERO: a giugno il nuovo album, ecco il video di ''The Canary''
31/01/2019 - 11:45
PROTEST THE HERO: al lavoro sul prossimo album
20/03/2018 - 14:04
PROTEST THE HERO: una data in Italia a luglio
29/06/2016 - 09:56
PROTEST THE HERO: cancellata la data di domani a San Donà del Piave
20/06/2016 - 11:26
PROTEST THE HERO: la data di Pordenone è spostata a San Donà di Piave
27/02/2016 - 08:49
PROTEST THE HERO: annunciate tre date in Italia
19/10/2015 - 16:02
PROTEST THE HERO: varano un servizio a pagamento per lanciare il nuovo album
05/08/2014 - 23:45
PROTEST THE HERO: online il nuovo video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
03/08/2022 - 18:49
ALGEBRA: ascolta il singolo “Kleptomaniac” dal nuovo album "Chiroptera"
03/08/2022 - 18:26
BLACK ANVIL: in uscita il nuovo album “Regenesis”, disponibile il lyric video di “Castrum Doloris”
03/08/2022 - 12:23
ALTER BRIDGE: online il video ufficiale della nuova ''Silver Tongue''
03/08/2022 - 12:13
SEVERED HEADSHOP: ascolta l'EP di debutto ''The Fuckening''
03/08/2022 - 11:56
IMPLORE: tre date in Italia
03/08/2022 - 11:48
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT: in Italia per una data insieme ai Nero di Marte
03/08/2022 - 11:44
BENIGHTED: il chitarrista Fabien Desgardins lascia la band
03/08/2022 - 09:15
THE OFFERING: disponibile il videoclip ufficiale del nuovo singolo ''Wasp''
03/08/2022 - 09:09
CITY OF CATERPILLAR: tornano con il nuovo ''Mystic Sisters''
02/08/2022 - 12:53
TROUBLE: iniziate le registrazioni del nuovo disco in studio
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     