     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork del disco
Clicca per ingrandire
La tracklist del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

12/08/22
BORIS
Heavy Rocks

12/08/22
THE HALO EFFECT
Days of the Lost

12/08/22
A-Z
A-Z

12/08/22
ARCH ENEMY
Deceivers

12/08/22
SEVENTH STORM
Maledictus

12/08/22
BORIS
Heavy Rocks

12/08/22
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD
Hotel Kalifornia

19/08/22
SOILWORK
Övergivenheten

19/08/22
HEILUNG
Drif

19/08/22
SIX BY SIX
Six by Six

CONCERTI

15/08/22
NEBULA
RADIO D'ONDA D'URTO FESTIVAL - BRESCIA

16/08/22
NEBULA
HANA BI - MARINA DI RAVENNA

17/08/22
NEBULA
ALTROQUANDO - ZERO BRANCO (TV)

18/08/22
NEBULA
FRANTIC FEST - FRANCAVILLA AL MARE (CH)

19/08/22
NEBULA
CUEVAROCK LIVE - CAGLIARI

20/08/22
STONERKRAS FEST
B'LANC - PROSECCO (TS)

26/08/22
PAGAN FEST (day one)
LAGHI MARGONARA - GONZAGA (MN)

26/08/22
JINJER
BUM BUM FESTIVAL - TRESCORE BALNEARIO (BG)

26/08/22
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT + NERO DI MARTE + EXITIUM + CRAWLING CHAOS
THE ACADEMY - LEVATA (MN)

27/08/22
HELLOWEEN + SABATON + GUESTS
IPPODROMO SAN SIRO - MILANO
FIT FOR A KING: i dettagli dell'album “The Hell We Create”, online il video di “End (The Other Side)
11/08/2022 - 19:20 (46 letture)

RECENSIONI
ARTICOLI
07/02/2018
Live Report
MISS MAY I + FIT FOR A KING + VOID OF VISION + CURRENTS
Legend Club, Milano, 01/02/2018
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
11/08/2022 - 19:20
FIT FOR A KING: i dettagli dell'album “The Hell We Create”, online il video di “End (The Other Side)
23/06/2022 - 11:28
FIT FOR A KING: disponibile il singolo ''Reaper''
20/09/2020 - 18:35
FIT FOR A KING: online il video della titletrack ‘‘The Path’’ dal nuovo disco
28/08/2020 - 15:48
FIT FOR A KING: disponibile la nuova ''Annihilation''
09/08/2020 - 10:42
FIT FOR A KING: guarda il video del nuovo singolo ‘‘Locked (in My Head)’’
10/07/2020 - 11:38
FIT FOR A KING: ‘‘God of Fire’’ è il nuovo singolo estratto da ‘‘The Path’’
07/07/2020 - 20:32
FIT FOR A KING: ''The Path'' uscirà a settembre, ecco i dettagli
11/04/2020 - 14:19
FIT FOR A KING: posticipato il tour, in Italia a novembre
20/12/2019 - 11:47
FIT FOR A KING: una data in Italia
13/08/2018 - 11:50
FIT FOR A KING: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
ULTIME NOTIZIE
11/08/2022 - 22:13
KISS: online il video ufficiale di “Crazy, Crazy Nights”
11/08/2022 - 21:11
VENEZIA HARDCORE FEST: annunciati i gruppi dell’edizione 2022
11/08/2022 - 20:28
FOLKRIM: i dettagli del nuovo album “On Foaming Waves”, disponibile il video di “Entwined”
11/08/2022 - 20:08
DISILLUSION: rivelati i dettagli del nuovo album “Ayam”, disponibile il singolo “Am Abgrund”
11/08/2022 - 19:45
DEV DEATH FEST: annunciata la prima edizione con Full Of Hell, Rotten Sound e altri
11/08/2022 - 18:55
VERMOCRACY: in arrivo a settembre il nuovo album “Age Of Dysphoria”
11/08/2022 - 11:21
EXMORTUS: firmano con Nuclear Blast Records, ascolta un nuovo singolo
11/08/2022 - 11:18
TRIAL: guarda il video di ''In the Highest'' dal nuovo album
11/08/2022 - 11:11
AETERNAM: ''The Treacherous Hunt'' è il nuovo singolo dal prossimo disco
11/08/2022 - 11:14
JOHN NORUM: tutti i dettagli del nuovo disco solista del chitarrista degli Europe
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     