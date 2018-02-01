FIT FOR A KING: i dettagli dell'album “The Hell We Create”, online il video di “End (The Other Side)

|
I deathcore statunitensi Fit For A King hanno reso noti i dettagli del nuovo album The Hell We Create, in uscita per il 28 ottobre sotto Solid State.
A fianco è disponibile l’artwork, mentre di seguito vi è la tracklist completa:
01. The Hell We Create
02. End (The Other Side)
03. Falling Through The Sky
04. Sink Below
05. Reaper
06. Times Like This (Feat. Jonathan Vigil)
07. Eyes Roll Back
08. Fracture
09. Reaching Out
10. What You Left Behind
Nel player in basso è inoltre presente il video di End (The Other Side).