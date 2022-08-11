FOLKRIM: i dettagli del nuovo album “On Foaming Waves”, disponibile il video di “Entwined”

|
I folkster finlandesi Folkrim hanno annunciato l’uscita di On Foaming Waves, il nuovo album in arrivo per il 21 ottobre sotto Inverse Records.
A fianco è disponibile l’artwork, mentre di seguito vi è la setlist completa:
01. Blackout
02. Unhinged Alchemist
03. On Foaming Waves
04. Crack a Cold One
05. Towards the Sun
06. Entwined
07. One More For the Road
08. Midsummer Mead
09. Brace Yourselves
10. Rövarehumppa
11. Under the Black
12. Winterstorm
13. Drunken Song
14. A Falling Tide
Nel player in basso è inoltre disponibile il video ufficiale del singolo Entwined.