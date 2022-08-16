KILLER KINGS: in ottobre il disco di debutto ''Burn for Love'', ascolta il primo singolo

|
I Killer Kings pubblicheranno il loro album di debutto, Burn for Love, il prossimo 14 ottobre 2022 tramite Frontiers Music Srl.
La copertina è visibile a sinistra, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. Burn for Love (con Tommy Denander)
2. I Will Be Stronger (con Joel Hoekstra)
3. Higher
4. In a Different World
5. Another Night, Another Fight
6. Phoenix
7. Two Ships
8. Losing Me
9. Do or Die
10. The Pains of Yesterday
11. Ain’t No End in Sight
I Will Be Stronger, il primo singolo estratto dalla pubblicazione, è ascoltabile qui sotto: