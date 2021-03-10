STORMRULER: in ottobre esce ‘‘Sacred Rites & Black Magick’’, guarda il video del primo singolo

|
I blackster statunitensi Stormruler pubblicheranno il prossimo 14 ottobre 2022 il loro secondo album, Sacred Rites & Black Magick, tramite l’etichetta Napalm Records.
La copertina del disco è visibile a lato, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist, con una peculiarità: ogni traccia dispari, a partire da quella posta in apertura, funge da introduzione alla traccia che la segue, spiegando così l’elevato numero di brani contenuti nell’uscita.
1. Hymns of the Slumbering Race
2. Internal Fulmination of the Grand Deceivers
3. Adrift Dark Halls of Vinheim
4. To Bear the Twin Faces of the Dragon
5. In Light of Paleblood
6. Entranced Within the Moon Presence
7. Invocation of the Black Sacrament
8. Sacred Rites & Black Magick
9. Oathpact
10. Ten Heralds, Ten Desolations
11. The Waters of Iolamita
12. In the Shaded Vlasian Forest
13. Amid a Smear of Crimson Cloud
14. Apparitions Across the Ravencrest
15. Sanguinare Vampiris
16. Upon Frozen Shores
17. Shadow of the Golden Eagle
18. Along the Appian Way
19. By Winters Long Passed
20. A Malice Dead & Cold
La titletrack Sacred Rites & Black Magick è stata selezionata come primo singolo del disco ed è ascoltabile di seguito: