La copertina dell'album
DISCHI IN USCITA

19/08/22
RUSSIAN CIRCLES
Gnosis

19/08/22
CONAN
Evidence of Immortality

19/08/22
SOILWORK
Övergivenheten

19/08/22
I PREVAIL
True Power

19/08/22
HEILUNG
Drif

19/08/22
HAMMER KING
Kingdemonium

19/08/22
ORTHODOX
Learning To Dissolve

19/08/22
SIX BY SIX
Six by Six

19/08/22
LILLIAN AXE
From Womb to Tomb

19/08/22
PAT TRAVERS
The Art of Time Travel

17/08/22
NEBULA
ALTROQUANDO - ZERO BRANCO (TV)

18/08/22
NEBULA
FRANTIC FEST - FRANCAVILLA AL MARE (CH)

19/08/22
NEBULA
CUEVAROCK LIVE - CAGLIARI

20/08/22
STONERKRAS FEST
B'LANC - PROSECCO (TS)

26/08/22
PAGAN FEST (day one)
LAGHI MARGONARA - GONZAGA (MN)

26/08/22
JINJER
BUM BUM FESTIVAL - TRESCORE BALNEARIO (BG)

26/08/22
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT + NERO DI MARTE + EXITIUM + CRAWLING CHAOS
THE ACADEMY - LEVATA (MN)

27/08/22
HELLOWEEN + SABATON + GUESTS
IPPODROMO SAN SIRO - MILANO

27/08/22
PAGAN FEST (day two)
LAGHI MARGONARA - GONZAGA (MN)

27/08/22
ROCK THIS TOWN FEST
PIAZZA SAN VITALE - SAN SALVO (CH)
STORMRULER: in ottobre esce ‘‘Sacred Rites & Black Magick’’, guarda il video del primo singolo
17/08/2022 - 00:10 (32 letture)

28/05/2021 - 14:42
STORMRULER: disponibile il lyric video del brano ''At the Cliffs of Azure City''
15/04/2021 - 23:26
STORMRULER: ecco il secondo singolo ''Of Hollowed Souls & Distant Flame''
10/03/2021 - 00:06
STORMRULER: a maggio la ristampa di ‘‘Under the Burning Eclipse’’ per Napalm Records
17/08/2022 - 00:20
ENEMY EYES: la nuova band di Johnny Gioeli firma con Frontiers Music
17/08/2022 - 00:10
CAPTAIN BLACK BEARD: annunciano il nuovo ‘‘Neon Sunrise’’ e pubblicano un nuovo brano
17/08/2022 - 00:09
TRAUMA (USA): ecco ‘‘Death of the Angel’’ dal prossimo album, ‘‘Awakening’’
17/08/2022 - 00:07
ALCATRAZZ: guarda il video di ''House of Lies''
16/08/2022 - 19:12
WARKINGS: pubblicano il primo singolo dal prossimo disco ''Morgana''
16/08/2022 - 19:01
TERRA ATLANTICA: online il video di ''The Scarlet Banners''
16/08/2022 - 17:53
KILLER KINGS: in ottobre il disco di debutto ''Burn for Love'', ascolta il primo singolo
16/08/2022 - 16:42
CLUTCH: ascolta ''Slaughter Beach'' dal nuovo disco in studio
16/08/2022 - 12:45
AMARANTHE: disponibile la nuova versione di ''Strong''
16/08/2022 - 12:27
STATUS QUO: a novembre esce la raccolta ''Quo'ing In - The Best of the Noughties''
 
