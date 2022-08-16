RIPPED TO SHREDS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Jubian''

|
I deathster Ripped to Shreds hanno diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo album 劇變 (Jubian), la cui data di pubblicazione è fissata per il prossimo 14 ottobre tramite Relapse Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Violent Compulsion for Conquest
2. Split Apart by Five Chariots
3. 獨孤九劍 日月神教第三節 (In Solitude – Sun Moon Holy Cult Pt 3)
4. Harmonious Impiety
5. 漢奸 (Race Traitor)
6. Reek of Burning Freedom
7. Peregrination to the Unborn Eternal Mother
8. Scripture Containing the Supreme Internal Energy Arts That Render the Practitioner Invincible Throughout the Martial Realm.
Inoltre è online il video ufficiale di Reek of Burning Freedom.