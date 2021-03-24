ELLEFSON-SOTO: i dettagli del disco d'esordio ''Vacation in the Underworld''

Gli Ellefson-Soto
, il progetto capitanato da David Ellefson
e Jeff Scott Soto
, hanno svelato finalmente i dettagli del loro disco d'esordio, Vacation in the Underworld
.
L'album uscirà in data 7 ottobre 2022 tramite l'etichetta Rat Pak Records
.Chris Collier
ha prodotto le quattordici tracce che compaiono sul disco:01. Vacation in the Underworld
02. Like a Bullet
03. Sharpen the Sword
04. The Reason
05. S.T.N.
06. The Revolution
07. Celebrity Trash
08. Live to Die Another Day
09. The Day Before Tomorrow
10. Hercules
11. Rise to Win
Bonus Track:12. Out of the Blue
13. Lone Star
14. Writing on the Wall
Ricordiamo poi che il gruppo debutterà dal vivo proprio nel nostro Paese tra circa un mese, come riportato qui
.