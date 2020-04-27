WITHIN TEMPTATION: nuovo album atteso nel 2023

|
I Within Temptation hanno intenzione di publicare un nuovo album in studio nel corso del 2023, almeno stando alle parole del chitarrista Stefan Helleblad.
Durante un'intervista concessa ai microfoni di EMP durante il tedesco Summer Breeze Festival di Dinkelsbühl, il musicista ha spiegato come la band sia costantemente al lavoro su nuove idee e nuova musica, come dimostrano anche i singoli pubblicati negli ultimi mesi (in basso trovate l'ultimo, Don't Pray for Me), mentre la cantante Sharon Den Adel ha parlato del tentativo della band di cercare sempre nuove fonti di ispirazione anche in band emerse ultimamente e quindi "fresche" nei suoni e nelle soluzioni stilistiche:
“The thing is we've been around for such a long time that we try to be inspired by new bands that we hear and implement it with our own kind of sound and try to stay updated with the sound that is sounding more modern nowadays and what is more 'in' nowadays. Not to be going along with new sounds but something that sounds refreshing and inspiring to us. And that keeps us going and makes it fun for us to make still music. We've been around almost for 25 years, even longer — now I really feel old — but, anyway, you need it; you need to evolve. So there's no formula, but it's more every time looking what inspires you. And it can be anything.”
Rimaniamo in attesa di nuove informazioni.