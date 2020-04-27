     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

23/08/22
GRAVECRUSHER
Resurrection of Deathly Visions (EP)

24/08/22
SPIRAL WOUNDS
Shadows

26/08/22
MACHINE HEAD
Of Kingdom and Crown

26/08/22
DREADNOUGHT
The Endless

26/08/22
IRON SAVIOR
Reforged - Ironbound (Vol. 2)

26/08/22
GRAVE DIGGER
Symbol of Eternity

26/08/22
BAD BARON
Ace of Hearts

26/08/22
LONELY ROBOT
A Model Life

26/08/22
HIEROPHANT
Death Siege

26/08/22
SIGH
Shiki

CONCERTI

26/08/22
PAGAN FEST (day one)
LAGHI MARGONARA - GONZAGA (MN)

26/08/22
JINJER
BUM BUM FESTIVAL - TRESCORE BALNEARIO (BG)

26/08/22
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT + NERO DI MARTE + EXITIUM + CRAWLING CHAOS
THE ACADEMY - LEVATA (MN)

27/08/22
HELLOWEEN + SABATON + GUESTS
IPPODROMO SAN SIRO - MILANO

27/08/22
PAGAN FEST (day two)
LAGHI MARGONARA - GONZAGA (MN)

27/08/22
ROCK THIS TOWN FEST
PIAZZA SAN VITALE - SAN SALVO (CH)

03/09/22
METAL FORTRESS
CASTELLO DI GRADARA - GRADARA (PU)

06/09/22
MGLA + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

07/09/22
SOEN
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

07/09/22
BATTLE BEAST + TBA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
WITHIN TEMPTATION: nuovo album atteso nel 2023
21/08/2022 - 12:56 (55 letture)

RECENSIONI
69
85
80
90
70
70
ALTRE NOTIZIE
21/08/2022 - 12:56
WITHIN TEMPTATION: nuovo album atteso nel 2023
14/07/2022 - 00:22
WITHIN TEMPTATION: guarda il video di ‘‘Don’t Pray For Me’’
08/07/2022 - 09:45
WITHIN TEMPTATION: ascolta la nuova ''Don’t Pray For Me''
17/02/2022 - 12:19
WITHIN TEMPTATION: la nuova data del concerto con gli Evanescence
27/06/2021 - 00:02
WITHIN TEMPTATION: pubblicano la nuova ‘‘Shed My Skin’’ in collaborazione con gli Annisokay
02/12/2020 - 19:53
WITHIN TEMPTATION: online la clip di ''The Purge''
20/11/2020 - 19:27
WITHIN TEMPTATION: pubblicano oggi il nuovo singolo ''The Purge''
22/06/2020 - 19:45
WITHIN TEMPTATION: a settembre 2021 il recupero del tour con gli Evanescence
08/05/2020 - 19:42
WITHIN TEMPTATION: ascolta il singolo ''Entertain You''
27/04/2020 - 20:22
WITHIN TEMPTATION: il 30 aprile in streaming il live ''Black Symphony'' con l'orchestra
ULTIME NOTIZIE
21/08/2022 - 15:59
PERFECT PLAN: in ottobre il terzo album ''Brace for Impact''
21/08/2022 - 15:50
THE HU: ascolta la seconda parte del primo singolo del nuovo disco, ''Black Thunder''
21/08/2022 - 14:15
GRAVE DIGGER: disponibile il lyric video di ''Heart of a Warrior''
21/08/2022 - 14:10
BOREALIS: i dettagli di ''Illusions''
21/08/2022 - 14:05
SOILWORK: guarda la clip di ''Valleys of Gloam''
21/08/2022 - 12:39
VISION DIVINE: iniziati i lavori per i prossimi due dischi
21/08/2022 - 12:33
BLACK LAVA: online la titletrack ''Soul Furnace'' del disco di esordio
21/08/2022 - 12:27
TOURNIQUET: è scomparso il polistrumentista Ted Kirkpatrick
21/08/2022 - 12:23
GAUPA: online un brano dal prossimo disco
20/08/2022 - 00:07
VENOM INC.: ecco il lyric video di ''Come to Me'' da ''There's Only Black''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     