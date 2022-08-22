ULTIMA GRACE: a settembre la pubblicazione dell'album omonimo

|
Gli Ultima Grace, nuovo progetto del tastierista Yuhki (Galneryus/Alhambra) che vede come cantante Anette Olzon, hanno annunciato per il 9 settembre la pubblicazione nel resto nel mondo tramite Frontiers Music srl, mentre in Giappone è uscito lo scorso marzo, del loro album omonimo Ultima Grace.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Cry for the Rain.
Tracklist:
01. A Legend Begins
02. Getting On With Life
03. Cry For The Rain
04. Powers Of North And East
05. Beguile The Night
06. Ripples
07. Rise
08. Night Hunt
09. Double Caution
10. The Lost
11. Requiem