     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork del disco
Clicca per ingrandire
LG Petrov
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

24/08/22
SPIRAL WOUNDS
Shadows

26/08/22
MACHINE HEAD
Of Kingdom and Crown

26/08/22
SANTA CRUZ
The Return of the Kings

26/08/22
EPOCH OF CHIRALITY
Nucleosynthesis

26/08/22
DREADNOUGHT
The Endless

26/08/22
NORTHMOON
Shadowlord - My Soft Vision in Blood

26/08/22
IRON SAVIOR
Reforged - Ironbound (Vol. 2)

26/08/22
SIGH
Shiki

26/08/22
BAD BARON
Ace of Hearts

26/08/22
HEXIS
Aeternum

CONCERTI

26/08/22
PAGAN FEST (day one)
LAGHI MARGONARA - GONZAGA (MN)

26/08/22
JINJER
BUM BUM FESTIVAL - TRESCORE BALNEARIO (BG)

26/08/22
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT + NERO DI MARTE + EXITIUM + CRAWLING CHAOS
THE ACADEMY - LEVATA (MN)

27/08/22
HELLOWEEN + SABATON + GUESTS
IPPODROMO SAN SIRO - MILANO

27/08/22
PAGAN FEST (day two)
LAGHI MARGONARA - GONZAGA (MN)

27/08/22
ROCK THIS TOWN FEST
PIAZZA SAN VITALE - SAN SALVO (CH)

03/09/22
METAL FORTRESS
CASTELLO DI GRADARA - GRADARA (PU)

06/09/22
MGLA + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

07/09/22
SOEN
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

07/09/22
BATTLE BEAST + TBA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
VOLBEAT: il video di ‘‘Becoming’’, dedicato alla memoria di LG Petrov degli Entombed
24/08/2022 - 00:06 (29 letture)

RECENSIONI
65
67
70
80
77
75
ALTRE NOTIZIE
24/08/2022 - 00:06
VOLBEAT: il video di ‘‘Becoming’’, dedicato alla memoria di LG Petrov degli Entombed
28/06/2022 - 10:50
VOLBEAT: due concerti in Italia
04/12/2021 - 00:04
VOLBEAT: il video di ‘‘Temple of Ekur’’
30/11/2021 - 00:03
VOLBEAT: a Milano il release party di ‘‘Servant of the Mind’’ il 1° dicembre
12/11/2021 - 00:03
VOLBEAT: online il video di ‘‘Shotgun Blues’’
29/10/2021 - 00:12
VOLBEAT: ‘‘Becoming’’ è il nuovo singolo da ‘‘Servant of the Mind’’
24/09/2021 - 00:07
VOLBEAT: ‘‘Servant of the Mind’’ è l’ottavo album della band danese, ascolta ‘‘Shotgun Blues’’
14/07/2021 - 00:52
VOLBEAT: guarda il video di ''Wait a Minute My Girl''
03/07/2021 - 00:04
VOLBEAT: completati i lavori sul nuovo album
02/06/2021 - 15:39
VOLBEAT: ascolta i brani inediti ''Dagen Før'' e ''Wait a Minute My Girl''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/08/2022 - 00:19
PARKWAY DRIVE: ascolta la titletrack del nuovo album ''Darker Still''
24/08/2022 - 00:14
STRATOVARIUS: disponibile la clip ufficiale di ''Firefly''
24/08/2022 - 00:05
GRAND: annunciano i dettagli dell’omonimo disco d’esordio
24/08/2022 - 00:05
SPACE OF VARIATIONS: ‘‘DNA Molecule in a Million of Dimensions’’ è il nuovo singolo da ‘‘Imago’’
23/08/2022 - 22:11
LONELY ROBOT: disponibile il video di “Digital God Machine”
23/08/2022 - 21:28
CRADLE OF FILTH: deceduto l’ex chitarrista Stuart Anstis
23/08/2022 - 19:41
ULTIMA GRACE: a settembre la pubblicazione dell'album omonimo
23/08/2022 - 11:20
COLDWORLD: ascolta la nuova ''Soundtrack to Isolation''
23/08/2022 - 00:11
GAEREA: ecco la titletrack di ‘‘Mirage’’
23/08/2022 - 00:10
THE ERINYES: pubblicano il loro terzo singolo, ‘‘Death by a Broken Heart’’
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     