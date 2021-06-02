|
VOLBEAT: il video di ‘‘Becoming’’, dedicato alla memoria di LG Petrov degli Entombed
24/08/2022 - 00:06 (29 letture)
I danesi Volbeat
hanno pubblicato il 3 dicembre 2021 il loro ottavo disco in studio, Servant of the Mind
, tramite la major Universal Music
.
La band ha diffuso il video ufficiale di uno dei brani comparsi sull’album, Becoming
; la traccia è dedicata alla memoria di Lars-Goran “LG” Petrov
, voce degli Entombed
, come spiegato dal cantante Michael Poulsen
:“We were recording 'Servant of the Mind' in Jacob Hansen's studio, and we were about to record the song 'Becoming'. And it has that opening riff that's really inspired by the mighty Entombed, and you know, we just talked about why not put that Boss Heavy Metal HM-2W pedal on that Entombed was so well known for […]. But later on, of course, we were hearing the sad news about LG passing, a very sad day, and I think it is still very sad that he is not around. He was one of our really great friends. I had a lot of great conversations with LG. And we were always hanging out when it was it was possible, and talking and helping each other out, as well. So, we decided, later on to actually dedicate 'Becoming' to LG because of the great inspiration that we had in that song. So, yeah, 'Becoming' has somehow become the LG song.”Petrov
è deceduto
nel marzo 2021 all'età di quarantanove anni.Qui
è possibile leggere la nostra recensione di Servant of the Mind
.
