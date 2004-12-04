JOE LYNN TURNER: ad ottobre esce ‘‘Belly of the Beast’’, ascolta la titletrack

26/08/2022 - 00:01 (51 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Simone "McCallon" Calloni 2 @ Painkiller: 71 anni di età + alopecia = parrucche. Considerando che gli Hypocrisy e Peter Tägtgren sono noti per fare/produrre metal estremo, può essere una scelta di immagine. 1 Uh, crapa pelada e tematiche occulte, che gli è preso al buon Joe? Bel pezzo, canonico ma ben registrato e la voce in ottima forma.