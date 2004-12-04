JOE LYNN TURNER: ad ottobre esce ‘‘Belly of the Beast’’, ascolta la titletrack

|
Joe Lynn Turner ha annunciato il suo nuovo album solista, Belly of the Beast, in uscita il 28 ottobre 2022 tramite l’etichetta Music Theories Recordings, del gruppo Mascot Label Group.
A produrre l’uscita troviamo Peter Tägtgren degli Hypocrisy.
L’ex-voce di Rainbow e Deep Purple ha pubblicato il lyric video della titletrack, disponibile per la visione in calce alla notizia.
Di seguito, invece, trovate la tracklist dell’uscita:
1. Belly of the Beast
2. Black Sun
3. Tortured Soul
4. Rise Up
5. Dark Night of the Soul
6. Tears of Blood
7. Desire
8. Don't Fear the Dark
9. Fallen World
10. Living the Dream
11. Requiem