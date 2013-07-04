NEUROSIS: Scott Kelly abbandona la carriera musicale

Quoto Lizard in pieno. Difficile commentare una cosa così; sono colpito dal coraggio di riuscire ad ammettere ed assumersi le responsabilità di quanto fatto, è sempre il primo inevitabile passo per poter ripartire e fare ammenda. E ancora più colpito dalla forza della moglie che deve veramente avere tenuto salda la famiglia in una situazione drammatica. Auguro a tutta la famiglia di rimettersi in sesto per davvero, e a lui di non ricadere in errore.