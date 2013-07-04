     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Scott Kelly
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/09/22
OCEANS ATE ALASKA
Disparity

02/09/22
HAWKWIND
We Are Looking In On You

02/09/22
THE HU
Rumble of Thunder

02/09/22
TRIAL
Feed the Fire

02/09/22
THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS
Celebrity Therapist

02/09/22
STEVE HACKETT
Genesis Revisited Live - Seconds Out & More

02/09/22
MAD MAX
Wings of Time

02/09/22
KING BUFFALO
Regenerator

02/09/22
MEGADETH
The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!

09/09/22
OZZY OSBOURNE
Patient Number 9

CONCERTI

02/09/22
MESSA + SCAPRE DOOM + GUESTS
TENUTA BENE - BOLOGNA

02/09/22
CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX + MOL + IMPURE WILHELMINA
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

03/09/22
METAL FORTRESS
CASTELLO DI GRADARA - GRADARA (PU)

06/09/22
MGLA + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

07/09/22
SOEN
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

07/09/22
BATTLE BEAST + TBA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

07/09/22
MGLA + GUESTS
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

08/09/22
SOEN
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

09/09/22
RIVERSIDE + GUESTS
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

11/09/22
MORTIFERUM + CEREBRAL ROT
CIRCOLO DEV - BOLOGNA
NEUROSIS: Scott Kelly abbandona la carriera musicale
28/08/2022 - 10:22 (149 letture)

McCallon
Domenica 28 Agosto 2022, 11.49.43
4
Quoto Lizard in pieno. Difficile commentare una cosa così; sono colpito dal coraggio di riuscire ad ammettere ed assumersi le responsabilità di quanto fatto, è sempre il primo inevitabile passo per poter ripartire e fare ammenda. E ancora più colpito dalla forza della moglie che deve veramente avere tenuto salda la famiglia in una situazione drammatica. Auguro a tutta la famiglia di rimettersi in sesto per davvero, e a lui di non ricadere in errore.
L'ImBONItore
Domenica 28 Agosto 2022, 11.26.18
3
Brutta brutta faccenda, specialmente se sono coinvolti anche i figli. Riguadagnare la fiducia e' un percorso molto arduo. E' gia un miracolo che non sia gia scoppiata una tragedia alla Chris Benoit, gli auguro di guarire da questi problemi
Lizard
Domenica 28 Agosto 2022, 10.47.30
2
Pesantissimo... ogni commento sarebbe fuori luogo, vista la situazione. Spero per lui che si rimetta e sopratutto che la sua famiglia possa vivere una vita felice.
Black Me Out
Domenica 28 Agosto 2022, 10.34.09
1
Quando ho letto il post su Fb in diretta, ieri sera, ci sono rimasto di sasso. Davvero un peccato, musicalmente parlando, spero solo che la sua famiglia possa stare bene ed al sicuro.
RECENSIONI
83
86
100
92
91
91
85
94
ARTICOLI
08/07/2013
Live Report
NEUROSIS + UFOMMAMUT
Magnolia, Milano, 04/07/2013
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
28/08/2022 - 10:22
NEUROSIS: Scott Kelly abbandona la carriera musicale
03/02/2022 - 13:23
ABSENT IN BODY: nuovo gruppo con membri di Neurosis, Amenra e Sepultura
09/02/2019 - 10:20
NEUROSIS: due date in Italia a luglio
05/02/2018 - 15:40
NEUROSIS: in concerto con i Converge a Bologna
22/09/2016 - 17:52
NEUROSIS: tutto il nuovo album in streaming
01/08/2016 - 19:58
NEUROSIS: online una breve anticipazione di 'Fires Within Fires'
05/07/2016 - 19:39
NEUROSIS: svelati copertina e tracklist del nuovo disco
21/06/2016 - 20:55
NEUROSIS: primi dettagli sul nuovo album
08/12/2015 - 14:01
NEUROSIS: annunciata un'unica data in Italia
18/03/2015 - 14:25
NEUROSIS: nuovo album per il progetto solista di Steve Von Till
ULTIME NOTIZIE
28/08/2022 - 15:11
ENSLAVED: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Kingdom''
28/08/2022 - 11:07
SATURNUS: insieme agli Esoteric per due date in Italia
28/08/2022 - 11:01
STRYCHNOS: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''A Mother's Curse''
28/08/2022 - 10:55
FULCI: online il nuovo singolo ''Lonely Heart''
28/08/2022 - 10:44
MESSA: il due settembre suoneranno a Bologna
28/08/2022 - 10:38
CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX: cambio di venue per l'unica data italiana
28/08/2022 - 00:14
KINGS OF MERCIA: i dettagli del disco d'esordio della nuova band con membri di Fates Warning e FM
28/08/2022 - 00:09
TABOO: ecco ''Into the Sun'', il terzo singolo dal disco d'esordio
28/08/2022 - 00:06
MACHINE HEAD: pubblicano il video di ‘‘No Gods, No Masters’’ da ‘‘Of Kingdom and Crown’’
28/08/2022 - 00:06
MOONSPELL: ‘‘Hermitage’’ è il nuovo singolo da ‘‘From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep’’
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     