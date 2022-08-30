     
 
MY OWN GHOST: ascolta ‘‘Shadow in Your Room’’ dal nuovo ‘‘Shadow People’’
31/08/2022 - 00:11

31/08/2022 - 00:11
MY OWN GHOST: ascolta ‘‘Shadow in Your Room’’ dal nuovo ‘‘Shadow People’’
31/08/2022 - 00:14
CHARLOTTE WESSELS: disponibile il video di ‘‘Toxic’’ dal nuovo disco solista
31/08/2022 - 00:13
FLYING DISK: annunciano i dettagli del nuovo EP ‘‘In the Heart of the City’’
31/08/2022 - 00:12
MISCREANCE: disponibile ‘‘The Garden’’ dal disco d’esordio
31/08/2022 - 00:11
ENTER SHIKARI: guarda il video di ‘‘The Void Stares Back’’ con i Wargasm
30/08/2022 - 17:51
FANS OF THE DARK: online il videoclip di ''Fantasia'' dal nuovo album ''Suburbia''
30/08/2022 - 17:46
DARK FOREST (UK): tornano con il nuovo EP ''Ridge & Furrow'', ascolta ''Under The Greenwood Tree''
30/08/2022 - 17:42
SOEN: a novembre il live album orchestrale ''Atlantis'', ascolta ''Trials''
30/08/2022 - 17:33
...AND OCEANS: disponibile il primo singolo dal nuovo album
30/08/2022 - 17:27
EXHUMED: annunciano il nuovo album ''To The Dead'', guarda un video
30/08/2022 - 17:23
GOATWHORE: ascolta ''Death from Above'' dal nuovo ''Angels Hung from the Arches of Heaven''
 
