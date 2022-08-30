MY OWN GHOST: ascolta ‘‘Shadow in Your Room’’ dal nuovo ‘‘Shadow People’’

|
I rocker lussemburghesi My Own Ghost pubblicheranno per Massacre Records un nuovo disco in studio, Shadow People, in data 12 ottobre 2022.
A sinistra potete vedere la copertina curata da Paolo Fortades.
La tracklist è invece riportata di seguito:
1. 10-97 Downtown
2. DecadenCity
3. Jet Black Heartbreak
4. Between Now and the End
5. Regrets from the Past
6. Number 2110
7. Remember
8. Shadow in Your Room
9. Black Rose Motel
10. Home
11. Dark River
12. Somebody Else's Sky
13. Nightdrive
Il nuovo singolo estratto dal disco, Shadow in Your Room, è disponibile per l’ascolto cliccando sul player qui sotto: