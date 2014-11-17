NERVOSA: presentata la nuova batterista

01/09/2022 - 10:45 (217 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Luca "Pez" Pezzetti 3 Mi dispiace molto per Eleni, viste dal vivo con lei alla batteria a marzo e spaccava veramente di brutto. Spero si riprenda e risolva i suoi problemi al meglio. In bocca al lupo a Nanu, sicuramente sarà una degna sostituta 2 Già da alcune settimane aveva sostituito Eleni Nota, tutto il tour europeo l'ha fatto lei. Si vedeva da un po' che non sta molto bene. PS: mettete un video in cui al basso c'è Mia Wallace, e daje su. 1 Che gnagna...certamente non passa inosservata!