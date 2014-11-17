     
 
NERVOSA: presentata la nuova batterista
01/09/2022 - 10:45 (217 letture)

Muki97
Giovedì 1 Settembre 2022, 20.27.57
3
Mi dispiace molto per Eleni, viste dal vivo con lei alla batteria a marzo e spaccava veramente di brutto. Spero si riprenda e risolva i suoi problemi al meglio. In bocca al lupo a Nanu, sicuramente sarà una degna sostituta
Buried Alive
Giovedì 1 Settembre 2022, 18.27.23
2
Già da alcune settimane aveva sostituito Eleni Nota, tutto il tour europeo l'ha fatto lei. Si vedeva da un po' che non sta molto bene. PS: mettete un video in cui al basso c'è Mia Wallace, e daje su.
progster78
Giovedì 1 Settembre 2022, 11.17.14
1
Che gnagna...certamente non passa inosservata!
