NERVOSA: presentata la nuova batterista

02/09/22
THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS
Celebrity Therapist
02/09/22
MEGADETH
The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!
02/09/22
THE HU
Rumble of Thunder
02/09/22
KING BUFFALO
Regenerator
02/09/22
TRIAL
Feed the Fire
02/09/22
MAD MAX
Wings of Time
02/09/22
STEVE HACKETT
Genesis Revisited Live - Seconds Out & More
02/09/22
HAWKWIND
We Are Looking In On You
09/09/22
ICON FOR HIRE
The Reckoning
09/09/22
ALLEN/OLZON
Army of Dreamers
02/09/22
MESSA + SCAPRE DOOM + GUESTS
TENUTA BENE - BOLOGNA
02/09/22
CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX + MOL + IMPURE WILHELMINA
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
03/09/22
METAL FORTRESS
CASTELLO DI GRADARA - GRADARA (PU)
06/09/22
MGLA + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
07/09/22
SOEN
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO
07/09/22
BATTLE BEAST + TBA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
07/09/22
MGLA + GUESTS
LARGO VENUE - ROMA
08/09/22
SOEN
LARGO VENUE - ROMA
09/09/22
RIVERSIDE + GUESTS
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
11/09/22
MORTIFERUM + CEREBRAL ROT
CIRCOLO DEV - BOLOGNA
