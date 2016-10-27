OCEANS: a novembre l’album ‘‘Hell Is Where the Heart Is’’

|
Gli austriaci Oceans hanno annunciato per il 25 novembre 2022 un nuovo full-lenght, Hell Is Where the Heart Is, in uscita per Nuclear Blast Records.
Il disco raccoglierà i tre EP che hanno composto la trilogia che porta il nome dell'album, Love, Longing e Clarity. Quest'ultimo uscirà in digitale con il titolo completo di Hell Is Where the Heart Is - Part III: Clarity lo stesso giorno dell'album integrale, che uscirà invece anche in formato CD e vinile.
Di seguito la tracklist completa del full-lenght:
1. Love (Intro)
2. The Awakening
3. Sulfur
4. Skin
5. Longing
6. Home
7. I Want to Be Whole Again
8. Living=Dying
9. Clarity (Interlude)
10. If There's a God She Has Abandoned Us
11. I Sing Alone
12. Hell Is Where the Heart Is
Il primo pezzo tratto dal nuovo Hell Is Where the Heart Is - Part III: Clarity è If There's a God She Has Abandoned Us, disponibile per l'ascolto qui sotto: