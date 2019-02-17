SUZI QUATRO: annuncia i dettagli dell’EP di cover ‘‘Uncovered’’

|
La rocker statunitense Suzi Quatro pubblicherà per Sun Records un nuovo EP di cover, Uncovered, in data 30 settembre 2022.
Di seguito la tracklist:
1. Bad Moon Rising (Creedence Clearwater Revival Cover)
2. Midnight Hour (Wilson Pickett Cover)
3. I Feel the Earth Move (Carole King Cover)
4. Walking the Dog (Rufus Thomas Cover)
5. The Boss (James Brown Cover)
6. (Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay (Otis Redding Cover)
A sinistra potete vedere la copertina del disco.
Il primo singolo estratto dall’uscita è la traccia d’apertura Bad Moon Rising, ascoltabile qui sotto: