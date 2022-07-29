ZEKE SKY: disponibili dettagli e titletrack di ''Intergalactic Demon King''

|
L'etichetta Atomic Fire Records ha annunciato la data d'uscita del nuovo disco del polistrumentista statunitense Zeke Sky, intitolato Intergalactic Demon King: l'album vedrà la luce l'11 novembre 2022.
Il disco è stato prodotto da Kevin Antreassian presso i Backroom Studios di Rockaway, nel New Jersey (USA).
La copertina che potete vedere a sinistra è stata curata da Dafid Riza.
Di seguito trovate invece la tracklist:
1. Overture
2. On the Tip of the Tongue
3. Light the Sky
4. Intergalactic Demon King
5. Level the Heights
6. Light in the Hollow
7. Firewitch Forever
8. Faith and Sorrow
9. Endlessly Forever
10. Say Your Prayers
11. LionHeart
In basso, la clip ufficiale della titletrack dell'uscita: