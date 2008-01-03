AYREON: annunciata la versione rimasterizzata di ''Universal Migrator Pt 1&2''

|
Il progetto Ayreon di Arjen Lucassen ha annunciato la pubblicazione di Universal Migrator Pt 1&2 (2022 Remixed and Remastered) per il prossimo 18 novembre. Si tratta di una nuova ristampa rimasterizzata e remixata dei due album.
I due dischi vennero pubblicati in contemporanea nel 2000 e tra gli ospiti che hanno partecipato ai dischi ci sono Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), Floor Jansen (Nightwish), Damian Wilson (Threshold) e Neal Morse.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
“Universal Migrator Pt 1: The Dream Sequencer”
01 The Dream Sequencer
02 My House On Mars
03 2084
04 One Small Step
05 The Shooting Company Of Captain Frans B. Cocq
06 Dragon On The Sea
07 Temple Of The Cat
08 Burried By The Wind
09 And The Druids Turn To Stone
10 First Man On Earth
11 The Dream Sequencer Reprise
“Universal Migrator Pt 2: Flight of the Migrator”
01 Chaos
02 Dawn Of A Million Souls
03 Journey On The Waves Of Time
04 To The Quasar
05 Into The Black Hole
06 Through The Wormhole
07 Out Of The White Hole
08 To The Solar System
09 The New Migrator
Inoltre è disponibile il lyric video di Into The Black Hole con Bruce Dickinson.