MORBIFIC: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Squirm Beyond the Mortal Realm''

|
I deathster Morbific pubblicheranno il loro secondo e nuovo album Squirm Beyond the Mortal Realm il prossimo 24 ottobre tramite Memento Mori.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Squirm Beyond the Mortal Realm
2. Bind, Torture, Snuff
3. Meal from an Open Skull
4. Suicide Sanctum
5. Initiation into Oblivion
6. Meth Mansion Murders
7. Baptized in the Fluids of Decay
8. Pathogenic Injection
9. The Head Harvest
10. Malignant Germination
Inoltre è online il singolo Blind, Torture, Snuff.