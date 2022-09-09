     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/09/22
PARKWAY DRIVE
Darker Still

09/09/22
ALLEN/OLZON
Army of Dreamers

09/09/22
TABOO
Taboo

09/09/22
TESTAMENT
Titans of Creation [Video-Album]

09/09/22
END / CULT LEADER
Gather & Mourn

09/09/22
REVOCATION
Netherheaven

09/09/22
DEMON HUNTER
Exile

09/09/22
BLOODBATH
Survival of the Sickest

09/09/22
OZZY OSBOURNE
Patient Number 9

09/09/22
ICON FOR HIRE
The Reckoning

CONCERTI

09/09/22
RIVERSIDE + GUESTS
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

11/09/22
MORTIFERUM + CEREBRAL ROT
CIRCOLO DEV - BOLOGNA

11/09/22
FACELESS BURIAL + INNUMERABLE FORMS + GUESTS
BLACK INSIDE - LONATE CEPPINO (VA)

15/09/22
OBSCURA + PERSEFONE + DISILLUSION
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

16/09/22
RECKLESS LOVE
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

17/09/22
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL (day 1)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

17/09/22
RECKLESS LOVE
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

18/09/22
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL (day 2)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

23/09/22
VENEZIA HARDCORE FEST
CENTRO SOCIALE RIVOLTA - MARGHERA (VE)

26/09/22
BLACK STONE CHERRY
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
MORBIFIC: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Squirm Beyond the Mortal Realm''
09/09/2022 - 12:02 (38 letture)

lisablack
Venerdì 9 Settembre 2022, 13.14.21
1
Molto bene 🤘
ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/09/2022 - 12:02
MORBIFIC: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Squirm Beyond the Mortal Realm''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/09/2022 - 15:21
TONS: i dettagli del nuovo ''Hashension'', ascolta ''Slowly We Pot''
09/09/2022 - 15:17
SONATA ARCTICA: ascolta la versione acustica di ''Victoria's Secret''
09/09/2022 - 12:06
SPIRITUS MORTIS: diffuso il video ufficiale di ''Death´s Charioteer''
09/09/2022 - 11:58
ISAFJORD: nuovo progetto con membri di Solstafir e ex-Pain of Salvation
09/09/2022 - 11:12
ROGER WATERS: annuncia il tour d'addio, quattro date in Italia
09/09/2022 - 10:13
O.R.K.: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Screamnasium''
09/09/2022 - 10:11
STRIGOI: pubblicano il video ufficiale di ''An Ocean of Blood''
09/09/2022 - 10:03
SEDNA: ad ottobre il nuovo EP ''Last Sun''
09/09/2022 - 09:51
OZZY OSBOURNE: disponibile il singolo ''Mr. Darkness'' con Zakk Wylde
09/09/2022 - 09:34
ALTER BRIDGE: ecco il video di ''Sin After Sin''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     