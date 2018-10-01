     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/09/22
MALAURIU
De Natura Obscuritatis

16/09/22
DESTRAGE
SO MUCH. too much.

16/09/22
FANS OF THE DARK
Suburbia

16/09/22
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
Color Decay

16/09/22
SUMERLANDS
Dreamkiller

16/09/22
LYBICA
Lybica

16/09/22
HOUSE OF LORDS
Saints and Sinners

16/09/22
HARTMANN
Get Over It

16/09/22
VOGELFREY
Titanium

16/09/22
THE MARS VOLTA
The Mars Volta

CONCERTI

15/09/22
OBSCURA + PERSEFONE + DISILLUSION
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

16/09/22
RECKLESS LOVE
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

17/09/22
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL (day 1)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

17/09/22
RECKLESS LOVE
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

18/09/22
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL (day 2)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

23/09/22
VENEZIA HARDCORE FEST
CENTRO SOCIALE RIVOLTA - MARGHERA (VE)

26/09/22
BLACK STONE CHERRY
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

29/09/22
SAMAEL + DIABOLICAL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

29/09/22
VENOM INC. + KARMIAN + JUMPSCARE + THE MOTHMAN CURSE
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

30/09/22
TRICK OR TREAT + ARTHEMIS
VOX CLUB - NONANTOLA (MO)
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN: guarda il video di ''Hell''
12/09/2022 - 15:22 (9 letture)

RECENSIONI
ARTICOLI
15/11/2019
Live Report
OPETH + THE VINTAGE CARAVAN
Alcatraz, Milano - 09/11/2019
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
12/09/2022 - 15:22
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN: guarda il video di ''Hell''
13/05/2021 - 10:42
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN: ecco il video ufficiale di ''Sharp Teeth''
13/04/2021 - 15:28
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN: online il video di ''Can't Get You Off My Mind''
09/03/2021 - 15:03
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN: ecco il video di ''Crystallized''
02/02/2021 - 18:18
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN: il video ufficiale di ''Whispers'' dal nuovo album ''Monuments''
31/01/2021 - 17:14
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN: i primi dettagli di ''Monuments''
03/04/2020 - 19:56
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN: firmano con la Napalm Records
05/12/2019 - 19:48
SUMMER BREEZE: confermati Sonata Arctica, Swallow the Sun e The Vintage Caravan
10/04/2019 - 16:34
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN: guarda il video di ''On The Run''
01/10/2018 - 11:13
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN: ascolta la versione acustica di 'Reflections'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
12/09/2022 - 15:28
NIGHTRAGE: online il nuovo singolo ''Wake Up Dead''
12/09/2022 - 12:59
TSUNAMI EDIZIONI: i dettagli di ''Infernum Metallum'', volume sulla storia del black metal italiano
12/09/2022 - 12:17
VEILBURNER: ascolta un primo estratto dal nuovo album ''VLBRNR''
12/09/2022 - 00:01
DARTAGNAN: pubblicata la clip di ''My Love's in Germany''
11/09/2022 - 23:55
INDUCTION: i dettagli di ''Born from Fire''
11/09/2022 - 23:31
AMARANTHE: ecco il lyric video di ''Make it Better'' dalla versione bonus di Manifest
11/09/2022 - 23:24
MIDNIGHT RIDER: ascolta ''Time of Dying'' dal prossimo album
11/09/2022 - 23:16
BLACK MIRRORS: a novembre il nuovo album, ecco un brano
11/09/2022 - 23:11
PEARLS & FLAMES: presentano il nuovo singolo
10/09/2022 - 16:43
TRICK OR TREAT: annunciano un concerto per i vent'anni di carriera
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     