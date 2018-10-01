THE VINTAGE CARAVAN: guarda il video di ''Hell''

Quello che vedete qui di seguito è il video ufficiale che i The Vintage Caravan
hanno realizzato per Hell
, singolo contenuto nell'ultimo disco della band Monuments
pubblicato lo scorso anno tramite Napalm Records
.
Queste le parole del cantante Oskar
riguardo la canzone:Hell is a personal song about going through a tough time in a relationship but seeing the light in the end of the tunnel that keeps you in that situation but you never reach it. It’s an interesting song where we experimented with making the main hook/chorus of the song a guitar riff.We Hope you enjoy ‘Hell’.
Ricordiamo che la band farà da supporto per le date italiane degli Opeth
(qui i dettagli
).