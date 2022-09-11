SPIDER GOD: a novembre il disco d'esordio ''Fly in the Trap''

|
I blackster britannici Spider God hanno annunciato per l'11 novembre 2022 il loro disco di debutto, Fly in the Trap, tramite Repose Records.
La copertina, curata da Lucas Rackcliffe, è visibile a sinistra, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. The Fifty Second Murderer
2. Traces of Hubris
3. A Thousand Lonely Spiders
4. The Hermit
5. Labyrinth of Hallways
6. Flies in the Trap
7. Hiroshima Mon Amour
8. Invisible Light
The Fifty Second Murderer, traccia d'apertura del disco, è ascoltabile qui sotto: