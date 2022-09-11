     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco di debutto
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/09/22
MALAURIU
De Natura Obscuritatis

16/09/22
VOGELFREY
Titanium

16/09/22
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
Color Decay

16/09/22
GINEVRA
We Belong to the Stars

16/09/22
MISCREANCE
Convergence

16/09/22
EDENBRIDGE
Shangri-La

16/09/22
INNUMERABLE FORMS
Philosophical Collapse

16/09/22
WOLFHEART
King of the North

16/09/22
SUMERLANDS
Dreamkiller

16/09/22
DESTRAGE
SO MUCH. too much.

CONCERTI

15/09/22
OBSCURA + PERSEFONE + DISILLUSION
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

16/09/22
RECKLESS LOVE
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

17/09/22
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL (day 1)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

17/09/22
RECKLESS LOVE
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

18/09/22
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL (day 2)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

23/09/22
VENEZIA HARDCORE FEST
CENTRO SOCIALE RIVOLTA - MARGHERA (VE)

26/09/22
BLACK STONE CHERRY
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

29/09/22
SAMAEL + DIABOLICAL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

29/09/22
VENOM INC. + KARMIAN + JUMPSCARE + THE MOTHMAN CURSE
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

30/09/22
TRICK OR TREAT + ARTHEMIS
VOX CLUB - NONANTOLA (MO)
SPIDER GOD: a novembre il disco d'esordio ''Fly in the Trap''
12/09/2022 - 16:24 (45 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
12/09/2022 - 16:24
SPIDER GOD: a novembre il disco d'esordio ''Fly in the Trap''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
12/09/2022 - 17:17
SWORD: diffondono dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''III''
12/09/2022 - 16:34
BIZARREKULT: ascolta ''Kongen'', primo estratto dal nuovo album ''Den Tapte Krigen''
12/09/2022 - 16:15
VIRTUAL SYMMETRY: guarda la clip di ''The Paradise of Lies'' dal nuovo album omonimo
12/09/2022 - 15:28
NIGHTRAGE: online il nuovo singolo ''Wake Up Dead''
12/09/2022 - 15:22
THE VINTAGE CARAVAN: guarda il video di ''Hell''
12/09/2022 - 12:59
TSUNAMI EDIZIONI: i dettagli di ''Infernum Metallum'', volume sulla storia del black metal italiano
12/09/2022 - 12:17
VEILBURNER: ascolta un primo estratto dal nuovo album ''VLBRNR''
12/09/2022 - 00:01
DARTAGNAN: pubblicata la clip di ''My Love's in Germany''
11/09/2022 - 23:55
INDUCTION: i dettagli di ''Born from Fire''
11/09/2022 - 23:31
AMARANTHE: ecco il lyric video di ''Make it Better'' dalla versione bonus di Manifest
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     