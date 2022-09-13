R.A.M.B.O.: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Defy Extinction''

|
Dopo sedici anni dal precedente Bring It!, la formazione hardcore R.a.m.b.o. pubblicherà il loro nuovo disco Defy Extinction il prossimo 4 novembre tramite Relapse Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. River of Birds
2. Who Let the Sheepdogs out?
3. Authorities > Authority
4. The End is Nye
5. Imperialist Pigs in Space
6. Cattle Tyrant
7. Q: And Children A: Real Children
8. Love and Science 1
9. Judas Goat
10. Defy Extinction
11. Outlive the Bastards
12. Ch@d
13. Blizzard Brigade
14. Love and Science 2
15. New World Vultures
16. Biomass
17. Youtube Disasters
Inoltre è online la titletrack.