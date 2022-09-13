     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/09/22
MALAURIU
De Natura Obscuritatis

16/09/22
TERRA ATLANTICA
Beyond the Borders

16/09/22
SMITH/KOTZEN
Better Days... And Nights

16/09/22
GINEVRA
We Belong to the Stars

16/09/22
VOGELFREY
Titanium

16/09/22
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
Color Decay

16/09/22
THE MARS VOLTA
The Mars Volta

16/09/22
MARCO MENDOZA
New Direction

16/09/22
LYBICA
Lybica

16/09/22
HOUSE OF LORDS
Saints and Sinners

CONCERTI

15/09/22
OBSCURA + PERSEFONE + DISILLUSION
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

16/09/22
RECKLESS LOVE
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

17/09/22
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL (day 1)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

17/09/22
RECKLESS LOVE
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

18/09/22
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL (day 2)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

23/09/22
VENEZIA HARDCORE FEST
CENTRO SOCIALE RIVOLTA - MARGHERA (VE)

26/09/22
BLACK STONE CHERRY
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

29/09/22
SAMAEL + DIABOLICAL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

29/09/22
VENOM INC. + KARMIAN + JUMPSCARE + THE MOTHMAN CURSE
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

30/09/22
TRICK OR TREAT + ARTHEMIS
VOX CLUB - NONANTOLA (MO)
R.A.M.B.O.: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Defy Extinction''
13/09/2022 - 17:18 (36 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/09/2022 - 17:18
R.A.M.B.O.: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Defy Extinction''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/09/2022 - 19:17
VOIVOD: tornano a dicembre per tre concerti
13/09/2022 - 18:09
WOODS OF DESOLATION: ecco i primi dettagli del nuovo album
13/09/2022 - 17:30
WARLUNG: i dettagli del nuovo ''Vulture's Paradise'', guarda un video
13/09/2022 - 11:43
WILDNESS: ''Nightmare'' è il nuovo singolo da ''Resurrection''
13/09/2022 - 11:33
DIVINE HERESY: ufficializzato il nuovo batterista
13/09/2022 - 11:20
MINISTRY: cancellato il tour europeo
13/09/2022 - 11:02
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA: ecco la nuova ''Broken'' dal ''Color Decay''
13/09/2022 - 10:52
INTERLOPER: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Bear the Weight''
13/09/2022 - 10:35
DELAIN: ascolta la versione al piano di ''The Quest and the Curse''
13/09/2022 - 10:11
BUCKCHERRY: il decimo album è atteso nella primavera 2023
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     