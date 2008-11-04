SUMAC: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album in collaborazione con Keiji Haino

|
La formazione sludge metal Sumac ha diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo album Into This Juvenile Apocalypse Our Golden Blood To Pour Let Us Never. Si tratta di un disco composto insieme al musicista noise Keiji Haino e sarà pubblicato il 7 ottobre tramite Thrill Jockey.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. When logic rises morality falls Logic and morality in Japanese are but one character different
02. A shredded coiled cable within this cable sincerity could not be contained
03. Into this juvenile apocalypse our golden blood to pour let us never
04. Because the evidence of a fact is valued over the fact itself truth??? becomes fractured
05. That fuzz pedal you planted in your throat, its screw has started to come loose Your next effects pedal is up to you do you have it ready?
06. That “regularity” of yours, can you throw it further than me? And I don’t mean “discarding” it
Inoltre si può ascoltare il primo singolo A shredded coiled cable within this cable sincerity could not be contained.