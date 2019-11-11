LORNA SHORE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Pain Remains''

|
La formazione deathcore Lorna Shore ha realizzato un videoclip per il singolo Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames.
Il brano è contenuto nel nuovo lavoro in studio Pain Remains in pubblicazione il 14 ottobre tramite Century Media Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre qui di seguito la tracklist:
1. Welcome Back, O' Sleeping Dreamer
2. Into the Earth
3. Sun//Eater
4. Cursed to Die
5. Soulless Existence
6. Apotheosis
7. Wrath
8. Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames
9. Pain Remains II: After All I've Done, I'll Disappear
10.Pain Remains III: In a Sea of Fire