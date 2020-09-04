STRYPER: svelata la tracklist del nuovo ''The Final Battle'', ascolta ''Trasgressor''

|
Il canale Youtube della Frontiers Music srl ha diffuso sul proprio canale Youtube il video ufficiale che i Stryper hanno realizzato per Trasgressor, nuovo singolo estratto dal nuovo album The Final Battle in pubblicazione il 22 ottobre.
Inoltre la band ha finalmente diffuso la tracklist del disco:
1. Transgressor
2. See No Evil, Hear No Evil
3. Same Old Story
4. Heart & Soul
5. Near
6. Out, Up & In
7. Rise To The Call
8. The Way, The Truth, The Life
9. No Rest For The Wicked
10. Til Death Do Us Part
11. Ashes To Ashes