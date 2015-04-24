KING DUDE: ''Death'' sarà il suo ultimo album, guarda un video

|
Il musicista King Dude ha comunicato che il suo nuovo album Death sarà il suo ultimo sotto questo nome. Il disco è stato pubblicato oggi tramite Và Records.
Questo il comunicato:
I've always planned on ending King Dude with Death. I started out writing and recording these songs in my bedroom with no intention of anyone other than my roommates hearing them. I certainly didn't plan on releasing ten albums. Shortly after my first the success of my two EPs I knew that King Dude had the potential to become a problem for me. I worried the meager success I was experiencing could end up luring me into the trap of making King Dude records for the rest of my life. So in order to avoid that fate I planned out the rest of every King Dude album from that point on, ultimately deciding that four of the records should work as companions pieces to one another. Those four albums are Love, Fear, Sex and now finally Death. So as you can clearly see I've already made up my mind in this matter. Ten years ago. And there's nothing I can do to change it without lying to myself about what my life is. Death fulfills the pact I made with my former self and sets me free from acts of repetition and stagnation. It's a necessary, beautiful thing.
La copertina di Death è visibile a lato mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
Death's Theme
O' Darkness
Her Design
Silver Cord
Everybody Goes To Heaven
Sweet Death
Cast No Reflection
Out Of View
Black And Blue
Pray For Nuclear War
Lay Waste To The Human Race
Inoltre è online il video di Pray For Nuclear War.