     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dello split
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/09/22
ATARAXIA
Pomegranate - The Chant of the Elementals

23/09/22
INVICTUS
Unstoppable

23/09/22
EVERMORE
Court of the Tyrant King [Ristampa]

23/09/22
ANTHONY GOMES
High Voltage Blues

23/09/22
GAEREA
Mirage

23/09/22
RAZOR
Cycle of Contempt

23/09/22
MERIDIAN
The 4th Dimension

23/09/22
OVO
Ignoto

23/09/22
VIRGIL AND STEVE HOWE
Lunar Mist

23/09/22
HARVEST OF ASH
Ache and Impulse

CONCERTI

23/09/22
VENEZIA HARDCORE FEST
CENTRO SOCIALE RIVOLTA - MARGHERA (VE)

26/09/22
BLACK STONE CHERRY
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

29/09/22
SAMAEL + DIABOLICAL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

29/09/22
VENOM INC. + KARMIAN + JUMPSCARE + THE MOTHMAN CURSE
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

30/09/22
TRICK OR TREAT + ARTHEMIS
VOX CLUB - NONANTOLA (MO)

01/10/22
VENOM INC. + KARMIAN + JUMPSCARE + THE MOTHMAN CURSE
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

01/10/22
GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR
ESTRAGON - BOLOGNA

02/10/22
PALLBEARER + ELDER + IRIST
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MI)

03/10/22
GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR
ATLANTICO - ROMA

04/10/22
AMON AMARTH + MACHINE HEAD + THE HALO EFFECT
LORENZINI DISTRICT - MILANO

TCHORNOBOG: in arrivo un split album con gli Abyssal
20/09/2022 - 15:37 (51 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
20/09/2022 - 15:37
TCHORNOBOG: in arrivo un split album con gli Abyssal
ULTIME NOTIZIE
20/09/2022 - 16:30
SEDNA: diffuso il videoclip di ''Act II'' dal nuovo EP ''Last Sun''
20/09/2022 - 16:26
KING`S X: guarda il video ufficiale di ''Let it Rain''
20/09/2022 - 16:21
THE NEW ROSES: ascolta la nuova ''1st Time for Everything''
20/09/2022 - 16:10
ABHOR: tutto il nuovo ''Sex Sex Sex (Ceremonia Daemonis Antichristi)'' in streaming
20/09/2022 - 15:56
ELDER: annunciano il nuovo album ''Innate Passage''
20/09/2022 - 15:42
LYKOTONON: dettagli e singolo del disco di debutto ''Promethean Pathology''
20/09/2022 - 12:15
DESTROYER 666: tornano con il nuovo ''Never Surrender'', ascolta ''Guillotine''
20/09/2022 - 11:20
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS: annunciato il nuovo album ''ATUM - A Rock Opera in Three Acts''
20/09/2022 - 10:34
YELLOW EYES: online il nuovo singolo ''Dagger in the Warm Straw''
20/09/2022 - 10:31
SERJ TANKIAN: in arrivo il nuovo EP ''Perplex Cities''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     