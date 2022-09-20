TCHORNOBOG: in arrivo un split album con gli Abyssal

|
Il prossimo 25 novembre la Prophecy Productions pubblicherà lo split album che vede collaborare i Tchornobog e gli Abyssal.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina mentre qui di seguito il comunicato di presentazione e la breve tracklist:
4 years in the making.
When we toured with Abyssal and Tchornobog in 2019, we had already written most of the material, since about 2018. It goes without saying that we are relieved to finally be able to start showing you this material.
In this chapter of 24 minutes inside Tchornobog's maw communicating with the human body, you will find one of the most ambitious collaborations I've been a part of. I worked with an outstanding team of musicians and producers from all over the world to bring a deeply personal material alive within the black and death metal sound. Alongside Abyssal, a few talented Icelanders, and longtime collaborators, The Vomiting Choir also features recorded samples of many willing individuals purging and vomiting, which were sent to us to make The Vomiting Choir an aural reality. My goal in this, the longest Tchornobog song to date, was to make a thorough journey into the human body through an abstract lens and telekinetic speech guided by the Tchornobog.
Alongside two bass players on the Tchornobog side, the collaborative split features motifs present on both songs which Abyssal and I worked on to create even further cohesion. The release also features the same drummer on both sides, Ragnar Sverrisson!
Whenever I work on something as dark sounding as this, my natural instinct is to add a significant amount of optimism and awareness to balance the moods, and whether or not I achieved this, or have the audio match any of the above descriptions is ultimately up to you, the listener. Fall into the new chapter of this universe and let your senses take over. Thank you so much to everyone listening!
You will find me between crevices bearing sicknesses and health,
Markov Soroka
1. Tchornobog - The Vomiting Choir
2. Abyssal - Abyssal - Antechamber of the Wakeless Mind
Inoltre è disponibile un trailer del disco.