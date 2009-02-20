BLACKLIST: ascolta ''In Shadow Light'' dal nuovo ''Afterworld''

|
Il canale Youtube della Profound Lore Records ha diffuso il player per poter ascoltare In Shadow Light dei Blacklist.
Si tratta di un singolo estratto dal nuovo album Afterworld in pubblicazione il 28 ottobre. Il disco è stato prodotto da Joshua Strachan, mixato da Sanford Parker e masterizzato da Collin Jordan.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Adam Burke mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Fires Of Black November
2. The Final Resistance
3. Nightbound
4. No Good Answers
5. Behind The Veil Of The Living World
6. Pathfinder
7. Scarlet Horizon
8. A Stranger In This Century
9. In Shadow Light
10. Lovers In Mourning