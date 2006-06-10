     
 
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS: ascolta la nuova ''Eddie'', dedicata a Eddie Van Halen
23/09/2022 - 10:11 (134 letture)

Black Me Out
Venerdì 23 Settembre 2022, 17.48.52
4
Il brano non è male, ma il singolo precedente era di gran lunga migliore. Aspetto l'album speranzoso di sentire qualcosa che mi sorprenda, dato che lo stanno "vendendo" come qualcosa di diverso e più sperimentale (che per i Peppers è davvero un parolone). Quello che mi infastidisce è la pletora di fan con il paraocchi che si esalta per l'assolo di questo pezzo dicendo che è il più bel momento chitarristico di Frusciante con la band... A parte il fatto che non è oggettivamente vero, ma dico: "Turn it Again" (questo è per me il più bel solo di John con la band)? "Wet Sand"? "I Could Have Lied"? "My Lovely Man" La più scontata "Dani California"? A confronto l'assolo di questo brano a mio parere impallidisce. Comunque ormai manca poco e vedremo come sarà il disco.
dariomet
Venerdì 23 Settembre 2022, 17.32.28
3
Sono curioso di ascoltare l album,il pezzo non mi è affatto dispiaciuto anzi
Testamatta ride
Venerdì 23 Settembre 2022, 17.31.03
2
Buried#: effettivamente...
Buried Alive
Venerdì 23 Settembre 2022, 16.57.04
1
Povero Eddie Van Halen, cosa ha fatto di male per meritarsi questo?
RECENSIONI
83
ARTICOLI
30/06/2022
Live Report
FIRENZE ROCKS - RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS
Day 3 - Visarno Arena, Firenze (FI), 18/6/2022
 
