RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS: ascolta la nuova ''Eddie'', dedicata a Eddie Van Halen

Il brano non è male, ma il singolo precedente era di gran lunga migliore. Aspetto l'album speranzoso di sentire qualcosa che mi sorprenda, dato che lo stanno "vendendo" come qualcosa di diverso e più sperimentale (che per i Peppers è davvero un parolone). Quello che mi infastidisce è la pletora di fan con il paraocchi che si esalta per l'assolo di questo pezzo dicendo che è il più bel momento chitarristico di Frusciante con la band... A parte il fatto che non è oggettivamente vero, ma dico: "Turn it Again" (questo è per me il più bel solo di John con la band)? "Wet Sand"? "I Could Have Lied"? "My Lovely Man" La più scontata "Dani California"? A confronto l'assolo di questo brano a mio parere impallidisce. Comunque ormai manca poco e vedremo come sarà il disco.