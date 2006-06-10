RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS: ascolta la nuova ''Eddie'', dedicata a Eddie Van Halen

I Red Hot Chili Peppers
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album Return of the Dream Canteen
- il secondo quest'anno, dopo Unlimited Love
- in data 14 ottobre 2022.
Il secondo singolo selezionato per promuovere l'uscita è Eddie
, una traccia dedicata al compianto Eddie Van Halen
, scomparso
nel 2020.
Il frontman Anthony Kiedis
ha spiegato:“Although the song doesn't speak to Eddie by name, it talks about his early days on the Sunset Strip and the rock 'n' roll tapestry that Van Halen painted on our minds. In the end, our song asks that you not remember Eddie for dying but for living his wildest dream.”
Trovate i dettagli di Return of the Dream Canteen
a questo indirizzo
.