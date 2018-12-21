WIND ROSE: in arrivo la riedizione dei primi due album

|
L'etichetta austriaca Napalm Records ha annunciato, tramite i propri account social, la pubblicazione della riedizione dei primi due album - Shadows over Lothadruin e Wardens of the West Wind - dei power metaller italiani Wind Rose.
I dischi usciranno il 4 novembre in formato CD, mentre il 9 dicembre è la data scelta per il formato in Vinile.
Tracklist - Shadows over Lothadruin:
01. Awakening
02. The Endless Prophecy
03. Siderion
04. Son Of A Thousand Nights
05. The Fourth Vanguard
06. Majesty
07. Oath To Betray
08. Led By Light
09. Moontear Sanctuary
10. Close To The End
Tracklist - Wardens of the West Wind:
01. Where Dawn And Shadows Begin
02. The Age Of Conquest
03. Heavenly Minds
04. The Breed Of Durin
05. Ode To The West Wind
06. Skull And Crossbones
07. The Slave And The Republic
08. Spartacus
09. Born In The Cradle Of Storms
10. Rebel And Free