ENEMY EYES: i dettagli del disco d'esordio della nuova band di Johnny Gioeli

|
Gli Enemy Eyes di Johnny Gioeli (Axel Rudi Pell, Hardline) pubblicheranno il proprio disco di debutto, History's Hand, in data 18 novembre 2022 tramite Frontiers Music Srl.
A sinistra è possibile guardare la copertina del disco, mentre di seguito trovate elencata la tracklist:
1. Here We Are
2. History’s Hand
3. Peace and the Glory
4. The Chase
5. Preying on Your Weakness
6. What You Say
7. What I Believe
8. The Dream is Gone
9. The Miracle in You
10. Broken
11. The Rat Race
Il secondo singolo estratto dalla pubblicazione è Peace and the Glory, ascoltabile qui sotto: