LEATHER: i dettagli del nuovo disco solista di Leather Leone dei Chastain

Il 25 novembre 2022 Steamhammer/SPV darà alle stampe il nuovo disco dei Leather, band capitanata dalla cantante dei Chastain Leather Leone.
L'album, intitolato We Are the Chosen, conterrà i seguenti brani:
1. We Take Back Control - 4:49
2. Always Been Evil - 4:06
3. Shadows - 4:08
4. Off with Your Head - 5:17
5. We Are the Chosen - 5:27
6. Tyrants - 4:29
7. Hallowed Ground - 6:56
8. Dark Days - 3:41
9. Who Rules the World - 5:09
10. The Glory in the End - 3:26
La traccia d'apertura del disco, We Take Back Control, è ascoltabile qui sotto come primo singolo promozionale estratto dall'uscita: